Global Pesticides Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 291.4 Billion in 2030 | Reports and Data

Pesticides Market Size - USD 104.7 Billion in 2021, Growth at a CAGR of 12.1%, Trends – High demand for herbicides to protect crops from weeds

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pesticides market size is expected to reach USD 291.4 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 12.1% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for pesticides from the agricultural industry for killing harmful insects is one of the major factors driving the global pesticides market revenue growth. Pesticides are chemicals used in public health programs, green areas, and agricultural lands to protect plants and humans from various diseases such as malaria and typhoid. Moreover, pesticides, antibiotics, and hormones are used in plant and animal farming to boost production of food such as meat, cereals, and fish, which are in high demand in today’s food markets such as supermarkets and restaurants. It is also used to reduce food waste, and ensure adequate food supply. However, pesticides also cause a large number of negative environmental effects such as contamination of water and soil, degradation in the quality of food, and health effects such as nausea, dizziness, skin irritation, diarrhea, and others. Hence, the urgent need for an ecological and more sustainable approach has increased research activities for the development of innovative ideas and advanced, environment-friendly, and cost-effective products.

Further key findings from the report suggest

On 14th September 2020, BASF SE acquired the proprietary Glu-L technology from AgriMetis, which is an industry leader for the development of biotechnological innovations for crop protection. This acquisition will help BASF to offer its customers improved formulation and more efficient products made with L-glufosinate ammonium, which will reduce the required pesticide amount by 50% and protect crops against unwanted weeds..

Insecticides segment is expected to register rapid growth rate during the forecast period. Insecticides are used in agriculture, horticulture, forestry, gardens, homes, and offices. Insecticides are also used to control vectors, such as ticks and mosquitoes, that are involved in spreading animal and human diseases. Chemical insecticides help to keep harmful insects under control. Insecticides are a group of pesticides that may be made with organic or inorganic chemicals, either synthetic or natural that can kill pests.

Chemical pesticides segment is expected to register steady growth rate during the forecast period. Chemical pesticides are used to control various pests and disease carriers, such as ticks, mosquitoes, mice, and rats. Chemical pesticides are used in agriculture to control disease, weeds, and insect infestation. Chemical pesticides are of different types and each is meant to be effective against specific pests.

Commercial crops segment is expected to register rapid growth rate during the forecast period. Pesticides enable farmers to produce safe and good-quality crops at affordable prices. Pesticides also help farmers to produce foods, which are crucial to childhood development such as proteins, milk, and grains at lower costs.

Market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period owing to rising demand for pesticides for various applications such as in vegetables & fruits, oilseeds & pulses, cereals & grains, commercial crops, and others is further expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Companies profiled in the global market report include Bayer CropScience, Corteva Agriscience, Syngenta AG, BASF SE, China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina), BioWorks Inc., Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc., Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd., Certis USA L.L.C., and Dow Inc.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of type, ingredient type, application and regional analysis.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Herbicides

Fungicides

Insecticides

Pyrethroids

Fumigants

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Vegetables & Fruits

Oilseeds & Pulses

Cereals & Grains

Commercial Crops

Plantation Crops

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

