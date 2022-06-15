Apheresis Consumables And Equipment Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

Apheresis Consumables And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Apheresis Consumables And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the apheresis consumables and equipment market size is expected to grow to $4.16 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.9%. According to the apheresis consumables and equipment market analysis, the cases of blood disorders are on the rise globally, creating a need for blood transfusions driving the growth of the market.

The apheresis consumables and equipment market consist of sales of apheresis consumables and equipment and related services. Apheresis is a medical technology in which the blood drawn from a donor is separated into its components through plasma exchange, stem cell harvest, photopheresis, and low-density lipid removal techniques. Further, the required components like plasma or platelets are retained and the remaining is passed to the circulation.

Global Apheresis Consumables And Equipment Market Trends

Companies are developing technologically advanced and automated products that enhance the efficiency of the product (blood). Technologically advanced products like automatic apheresis equipment with continuous flow centrifugation, automated interface system, and customized anticoagulant infusion system are being developed and adopted. The adoption of automated Apheresis equipment has resulted in a more efficient and rapid blood separation process. For instance, Companies like Haemonetics Corp have developed automated apheresis equipment NexSys PCS that increases productivity and improves quality and compliance in plasma collection centers.

Global Apheresis Consumables And Equipment Market Segments

The global apheresis consumables and equipment market is segmented:

By Product: Disposables, Devices

By Technology: Centrifugation, Membrane Filtration

By Application: Renal Disease, Neurology, Hematology, Others

By Procedure: Photopheresis, Plasmapheresis, LDL Apheresis, Plateletpheresis, Leukapheresis, Erythrocytapheresis, Others

By Geography: The global apheresis consumables and equipment market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Asahi Kasei Medical, Haemonetics Corporation, Kawasumi Laboratories Inc, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Terumo BCT, FenwalInc, Braun Melsungen AG, TherakosInc, HemaCare Corporation, and Cerus Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

