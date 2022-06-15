Sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) Devices Market Revenue Analysis by Type, Application, Regions & Forecasts by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing adoption of sensor-based IoT-enabled solutions in the healthcare sector, coupled with growing automation trend

Sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) Devices Market Size – USD 204.74 Billion in 2028, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 30.8%, Market Trends – Technological advancement in Sensors” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Sensors In Internet Of Things (Iot) Devices Market is expected to reach a market size of USD 204.74 Billion at a steady CAGR of 30.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth of the market can be attributed to increasing Internet and wearable medical device penetration and growing trend of smart factories and automation of various manufacturing processes. Adoption of IoT-enabled sensors and devices to enable more flexible manufacturing processes and to improve productivity has been increasing.

Growing need to monitor, control, and improve operational efficiency has also been resulting in growing adoption of sensors in IoT devices in manufacturing and automotive industries. Smart city initiatives in developing countries are also contributing to growing demand for sensors in Internet of Things devices, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Manufacturing industries are increasingly adopting sensors in IoT devices for employee safety and well-being, profitable process workflows, and improved space utilization. Technological advancement in sensors, field devices, and robots is projected to boost deployment of sensors in a growing range of IoT devices is also expected to support market growth over the forecast period.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/508

Top competitors of the Sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) Devices Market profiled in the report include:

Acuity Brands

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

Cisco Systems

Ericsson

Google Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

HTC Corporation

IBM

Infineon Technologies

Intel Corporation

Others

Key Highlights of Report

In October 2020, Cisco Systems announced the launch of two new cloud-managed IoT sensor solutions, namely Meraki MT sensors and Industrial Asset Vision sensors. The IoT sensor solutions are expected to help businesses simplify facility and asset monitoring across their organizations, from outdoor Operation Technology (OT) to indoor IT closet spaces at scale.

The manufacturing segment accounted for largest market share in 2020. Manufacturers across various industries are adopting IoT solutions with increased focus on sensors, robotics, centralized tracking, cloud, and quality inspection in order to implement smart manufacturing, which is projected to boost demand for sensors for such solutions and applications.

The pressure sensors segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of 31.5% during the forecast period. The ability of pressure sensors to detect fluctuations or drops in pressure is driving utilization in various processes in manufacturing facilities.

The wireless segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) devices market in 2020. Wireless sensor networks are effective in harsh or hostile environments, offer an easily scaled solution, and enable remote data collection and transmission, which are factors driving demand for wireless sensor networks.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) devices market in 2020. Increasing adoption of IoT-based sensor solutions in manufacturing, automotive, transportation, and healthcare industries in countries in the region is projected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/508

Emergen Research has segmented the global sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) devices market on the basis of application, sensor type, network technology, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Healthcare

Transport

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

Sensor Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Temperature sensors

Pressure sensors

Chemical sensors

Light sensors

Motion sensors

Other sensors

Network Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Wired

Wireless

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sensors-in-internet-of-things-devices-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) Devices market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2028

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) Devices market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/508

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

streaming media devices market-https://www.google.com.bh/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/streaming-media-devices-market

flexible organic light emitting diode market-https://www.google.com.bh/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/flexible-organic-light-emitting-diode-market

Aspiration and Biopsy Needles Market-https://www.google.com.bh/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/aspiration-and-biopsy-needles-market

Radiation Therapy in Oncology Market-https://www.google.com.bh/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/radiation-therapy-in-oncology-market

Photodynamic Therapy Market-https://www.google.com.bh/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/photodynamic-therapy-market

RFID in Healthcare-https://www.rfidjournal.com/rfid-in-healthcare-revolutionizing-patient-safety-and-changing-the-landscape

About Emergen Research

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing Marketresearch and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

