Sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) Devices Market Revenue Analysis by Type, Application, Regions & Forecasts by 2028
Increasing adoption of sensor-based IoT-enabled solutions in the healthcare sector, coupled with growing automation trend
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Sensors In Internet Of Things (Iot) Devices Market is expected to reach a market size of USD 204.74 Billion at a steady CAGR of 30.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth of the market can be attributed to increasing Internet and wearable medical device penetration and growing trend of smart factories and automation of various manufacturing processes. Adoption of IoT-enabled sensors and devices to enable more flexible manufacturing processes and to improve productivity has been increasing.
Growing need to monitor, control, and improve operational efficiency has also been resulting in growing adoption of sensors in IoT devices in manufacturing and automotive industries. Smart city initiatives in developing countries are also contributing to growing demand for sensors in Internet of Things devices, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Manufacturing industries are increasingly adopting sensors in IoT devices for employee safety and well-being, profitable process workflows, and improved space utilization. Technological advancement in sensors, field devices, and robots is projected to boost deployment of sensors in a growing range of IoT devices is also expected to support market growth over the forecast period.
Top competitors of the Sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) Devices Market profiled in the report include:
Acuity Brands
Bosch Sensortec GmbH
Cisco Systems
Ericsson
Google Inc.
Honeywell International Inc.
HTC Corporation
IBM
Infineon Technologies
Intel Corporation
Others
Key Highlights of Report
In October 2020, Cisco Systems announced the launch of two new cloud-managed IoT sensor solutions, namely Meraki MT sensors and Industrial Asset Vision sensors. The IoT sensor solutions are expected to help businesses simplify facility and asset monitoring across their organizations, from outdoor Operation Technology (OT) to indoor IT closet spaces at scale.
The manufacturing segment accounted for largest market share in 2020. Manufacturers across various industries are adopting IoT solutions with increased focus on sensors, robotics, centralized tracking, cloud, and quality inspection in order to implement smart manufacturing, which is projected to boost demand for sensors for such solutions and applications.
The pressure sensors segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of 31.5% during the forecast period. The ability of pressure sensors to detect fluctuations or drops in pressure is driving utilization in various processes in manufacturing facilities.
The wireless segment accounted for a significantly high revenue share in the sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) devices market in 2020. Wireless sensor networks are effective in harsh or hostile environments, offer an easily scaled solution, and enable remote data collection and transmission, which are factors driving demand for wireless sensor networks.
North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) devices market in 2020. Increasing adoption of IoT-based sensor solutions in manufacturing, automotive, transportation, and healthcare industries in countries in the region is projected to boost market growth during the forecast period.
Emergen Research has segmented the global sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) devices market on the basis of application, sensor type, network technology, and region:
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Healthcare
Transport
Manufacturing
Retail
Others
Sensor Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Temperature sensors
Pressure sensors
Chemical sensors
Light sensors
Motion sensors
Other sensors
Network Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
Wired
Wireless
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Key Objectives of the Report:
Analysis and estimation of the Sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) Devices market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2028
Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape
Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Sensors in Internet of Things (IoT) Devices market
Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments
Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities
