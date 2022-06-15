Global Laboratory Automation Systems Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Laboratory Automation Systems Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Laboratory Automation Systems Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the size, major players and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Laboratory Automation Systems Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the laboratory automation systems market is expected to grow to $6.90 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.1%. Increased demand for microbiology testing and standardization of sample-collection devices for microbiology culture has driven the laboratory automation systems market growth for culture-based laboratory testing in clinical microbiology.

The laboratory automation systems market consists of sales of laboratory automation systems and related services. The laboratory automation system speedup the processes such as drug discovery, vaccine production, and others. Laboratory automation systems include clinical laboratory machines, equipment, and instruments, which analyze and automate many samples in the laboratory with minimal human intervention.

Global Laboratory Automation Systems Market Trends

The hospital laboratories are increasingly adopting RFID technology for laboratory automation systems due to its better productivity and product quality reduced costs for technology, error reduction, faster delivery of samples, and reduced human intervention. Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology is an automatic system of identification based on wireless communication, consisting of a tag and a reader which can communicate through radiofrequency. According to the laboratory automation systems market overview, RFID technology is similar to bar code technology but is more beneficial as it can perform some additional functions and actions automatically without human intervention than bar code technology. An RFID system is equipped with a transponder, transceiver, and a data processing unit to meet enhanced identification and tracking requirements in hospital laboratories. Laboratory automated systems use RFID tags attached with patient samples for identification and smart cards to store patients’ data under a workstation that monitors the process in the laboratory. For instance, Mayo Clinic, a healthcare company, adopted RFID-enabled laboratory automation systems to minimize errors by 70%, maximize efficiency and patient safety, and reduce specimen turnaround time by 50%.

Global Laboratory Automation Systems Market Segments

The global laboratory automation systems market is segmented:

By Equipment and Software: Automated Liquid Handling, Microplate Readers, Standalone Robots, Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems, Software and Informatics, Others

By Application: Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics, Genomics Solutions, Proteomics Solutions, Others

By End-User: Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries, Research Institutes, Hospitals and Private Labs, Academic Institutes

By Type: Modular Automation, Total Lab Automation

By Geography: The global laboratory automation systems market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Laboratory Automation Systems Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides laboratory automation systems market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the laboratory automation systems global market, laboratory automation systems market share, laboratory automation systems market segments and geographies, laboratory automation systems global market players, laboratory automation systems global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The laboratory automation systems global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Laboratory Automation Systems Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Tecan Group, Perkinelmer, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Danaher, Qiagen, Roche, Abbott, Siemens, and Eppendorf.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

