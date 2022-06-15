With 4.7% CAGR, Zeolite Market to Hit USD 6,190.0 Billion by 2027 | Increasing Usage in Cement and Concrete Industry to Bolster Growth

Companies covered in zeolite market are Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Arkema Group (France), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), BASF SE (Germany), W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn (U.S.), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Zeochem AG (Switzerland), Zeolyst International (U.S.), Bear River Zeolite Co. (U.S.), Blue Pacific Minerals Ltd. (New Zealand), St. Cloud Mining (U.S.), Zeotech Corporation (U.S.), Hengye Inc. (U.S.), Shijiazhuang Jianda High-Tech Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), KNT Group (Russia), Canadian Zeolite Corp (Canada) and more players profiled.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide zeolite market is set to gain traction from its ever-increasing usage in creating laundry detergents. Zeolite A is extensively utilized to produce phosphate-free detergents owing to its non-toxic nature. Fortune Business Insights™, The study states that the zeolite market size was USD 4,326.2 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 6,190.0 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Russia-Ukraine War Implication

The Russia-Ukraine war could change the Zeolite Market dynamics of Europe forever. The standoff has revived the predicament situation of the Cold War and pushed Europe to the brink of a major military conflict. The Russian aggression in Ukraine has redefined the global landscape in terms of business. As the global Zeolite Market was recuperating from the havoc wreaked by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war has made several industry stakeholders skeptical.

There is hardly any sector that the war has left untouched, especially aggravating the business landscape of sectors ranging from aerospace to oil & gas. Amidst prevailing challenges, stakeholders are gearing to turn adversities into opportunities. However, soaring military aid for Ukraine could provide impetus to stakeholders. Meanwhile, it is to be noted that the relevant sanction could augment operating costs and disrupt industries.

Report Scope & Segmentation



Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2019 USD 4,326.2 million Revenue forecast in 2027 USD 6,190.0 million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 4.7% 2020-2027 Base Year 2019 Historic Years 2016 - 2018 Forecast Years 2020- 2027 Segments Covered By Application, By Type Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2020 to 2027 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Arkema Group (France), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), BASF SE (Germany), W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn (U.S.), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Zeochem AG (Switzerland), Zeolyst International (U.S.), Bear River Zeolite Co. (U.S.), Blue Pacific Minerals Ltd. (New Zealand), St. Cloud Mining (U.S.), Zeotech Corporation (U.S.), Hengye Inc. (U.S.), Shijiazhuang Jianda High-Tech Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), KNT Group (Russia), Canadian Zeolite Corp (Canada) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Usage in Cement and Concrete Industry to Bolster Growth

Nowadays, natural zeolite is being used more in the production of construction materials, as well as in the cement and concrete industry. This is because it is capable of surging the durability of concrete and cement composites. At the same time, it can enhance mechanical strength. Also, it is eco-friendly and cost-effective which makes it the most preferable mineral in the construction industry. However, the availability of numerous substitutes, such as enzymes and metals may hamper the zeolite market growth in the near future.

Segment-



Animal Feed Sub-Segment Held 28.2% Share Fueled by Usage in Additives

Based on application, the market is bifurcated into natural and synthetic. The animal feed sub-segment under the natural zeolite segment held 28.2% in terms of zeolite market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to the rising usage of the mineral as animal feed additives for poultry, swine, sheep, cattle, and dairy cows. On the other hand, the catalysts sub-segment under the synthetic zeolite segment generated 19.3% market share in 2019.

Regional Analysis-

Rising Number of Public Infrastructure Projects to Augment Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, North America procured USD 748.5 million in terms of revenue in 2019. The region is expected to showcase significant growth in the coming years owing to the expansion of the animal feed industry. Asia Pacific is set to generate the highest share in terms of revenue throughout the forthcoming period on account of the increasing number of public infrastructure projects and the rising expenditure in infrastructure development in South Korea, China, and India.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Aim to Strengthen Positions by Opening New Plants & Launching Detergents

Majority of the key companies are located in Europe and North America. They are persistently striving to strengthen their positions by launching new laundry detergents equipped with zeolites or are focusing on opening new manufacturing plants to surge productivity.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Industry SWOT Analysis Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Global Zeolite Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Volume/Value) Natural Zeolite Synthetic Zeolite By Application (Volume/Value) Natural Zeolite Construction & Building Materials Animal Feed Wastewater Treatment Soil Remediation Others



TOC Continued…!

Below are two industry developments:

July 2019 : Reckitt Benckiser launched its latest product called Vanish Oxi Action Stain Removal Powder. As per the company, it has 10 times more active oxygen, unlike the other high-quality detergents. It also contains zeolites and enzymes that would help in eliminating several types of complex stains.

: Reckitt Benckiser launched its latest product called Vanish Oxi Action Stain Removal Powder. As per the company, it has 10 times more active oxygen, unlike the other high-quality detergents. It also contains zeolites and enzymes that would help in eliminating several types of complex stains. May 2018: Zeochem opened its new plant in Zvornik for the processing of chromatographic gels and zeolite. The company invested around USD 9 million for the same. It would strengthen the company’s position.

