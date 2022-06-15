Wearable Injectors Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

Wearable Injectors Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Wearable Injectors Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Wearable Injectors Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the wearable injectors market size is expected to grow from $6.24 billion in 2021 to $7.16 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. The global wearable injector market is expected to grow to $11.29 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.0%. The rise in the number of diabetic and chronic diseases patients such as cardiovascular diseases and cancers contributed to the wearable injectors market growth.

The global wearable injectors market consists of sales of wearable injectors and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture wearable injectors. Wearable injectors are drug delivery devices that adhere to the body while the drug is administered subcutaneously over a preset time duration. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Wearable Injectors Market Trends

The focus areas for many companies in the wearable injectors manufacturing market have shifted to increasing mergers and acquisitions to acquire more production capabilities. Large prime manufacturers are forming joint ventures or buying small or midsized companies to acquire new capabilities or gain access to new markets.

Global Wearable Injectors Market Segments

The global wearable injectors market is segmented:

By Type: On-Body Injectors, Off-Body Injectors

By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare Settings

By Application: Immuno-Oncology, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases, Others

By Geography: The global wearable injectors market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Wearable Injectors Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides wearable injectors global market overviews, wearable injectors global market analysis and wearable injectors global market forecast market size and growth, wearable injectors global market share, wearable injectors global market segments and geographies, wearable injectors market players, wearable injectors market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The wearable injectors market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Wearable Injectors Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Amgen, Becton, Dickinson, and Co, Enable Injections, Insulet Corporation, Ypsomed, Medtronic, Tandem Diabetes Care, Valeritas, and West Pharmaceutical Services.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

