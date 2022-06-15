Global Patient Handling Equipment Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Patient Handling Equipment Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Patient Handling Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Patient Handling Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the patient handling equipment market size is expected to grow to $23.19 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.3%. According to the patient handling equipment market research, the increasing geriatric population profile of most countries contribute to the growth of the market.

The patient handling equipment market consists of sales of patient handling equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture patient handling equipment. They are used for specific lifting, transfer, and movement of patients. Patient handling equipment is an assistive device that helps home care and hospital settings for transferring patients between chairs, beds, and other places.

Global Patient Handling Equipment Market Segments

The global patient handling equipment market is segmented:

By Product Type: Wheelchairs, Mobility Scooters, Medical Beds, Patient Transfer Equipment, Others

By Care Type: Critical Care, Fall Prevention, Bariatric Care, Wound Care, Others

By End-User: Biopharmaceutical and Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Institutes, Homecare, Hospitals, Others

By Geography: The global patient handling equipment market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Patient Handling Equipment Global Market Report 2022 provides patient handling equipment global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global patient handling equipment market, patient handling equipment market share, patient handling equipment global market segments and geographies, patient handling equipment market players, patient handling equipment market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

Patient Handling Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: ArjoHuntleigh Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., Invacare Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Drive Divilbiss Healthcare Inc., ETAC AB, Gf Health Products Inc., Guldmann, Inc., Handicare Group AB, and Joerns Healthcare LLC.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

