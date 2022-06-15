Medical Lasers Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2026

Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Medical Lasers Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the market drivers, size, major players and the impact of COVID-19 on the market

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the medical lasers market size is expected to grow to $9.31 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.7%. According to the global medical laser market overview, the increased demand for minimally invasive procedures contributed to the market’s growth during the period.

The medical lasers market consists of sales of medical lasers and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture medical lasers. Medical lasers are devices that treat or remove tissues using precisely focused light sources. Medical lasers find their applications in several surgical procedures including eye surgery, cosmetic surgery, dental procedures, and other general procedures.

Global Medical Lasers Market Trends

Medical lasers market trends include major players focusing on developing new innovative products with advanced techniques to serve the healthcare professionals and their patients better. For instance, Lumenis Ltd., an energy-based medical device company based in Israel, introduced Legend Pro+, a new skin rejuvenating technology and a unique multi-application platform powered by clinically proven and complementary technologies. Similarly, Ra Medical Systems, a USA-based medical laser company, announced the launch of Pharos, a new dermatology excimer laser for the treatment of psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and vitiligo. Pharos offers better comfort and visibility of the treatment site and is designed to improve physician and patient experience.

Global Medical Lasers Market Segments

The global medical lasers market is segmented:

By Product Type: Solid State Laser Systems, Gas Laser Systems, Dye Laser Systems, Diode Laser Systems

By Application: Surgical, Cosmetic, Dental

By End-Use: Ophthalmology, Dermatology, Gynecology, Dentistry, Urology, Cardiovascular, Others

By Geography: The global medical lasers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides medical lasers market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the medical lasers global market, medical lasers global market share, medical lasers market segments and geographies, medical lasers global market players, medical lasers global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The medical lasers market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: El.En. S.p.A, Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd, Lumenis, Alcon Laboratories Inc, AngioDynamics Corp, American Medical Systems Inc, Biolase Inc, Bausch & Lomb Holdings, Cardiogenesis Corporation Inc, and Boston Scientific.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

