Global Train And Components Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

The Business Research Company’s Train And Components Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Train And Components Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the train and components market size is expected to grow from $188.95 billion in 2021 to $208.26 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The global train and components market is then expected to grow to $295.59 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.2%. Economic growth and a rapidly growing urban population are expected to increase the demand for new train and components manufacturing, during the forecast period.

The train and components market consists of sales of trains and components and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce and rebuild locomotives, locomotive frames and parts, railroad, street, and rapid transit cars, and car equipment for operation on rails for freight and passenger service, and/or rail layers, ballast distributors, rail tamping equipment and other railway track maintenance equipment.

Global Train And Components Market Trends

Locomotive parts manufacturers are using nose suspension drivers as they reduce the shock loads due to tensile coupling between motor shaft and axle. Nose suspension drive is a mechanism used in electric railcars, which supports half of the weight of the traction motor by wheel axle made of metal and the rest by a bogie frame. The electric motor when integrated with a nose-mounted traction motor reduces the shock and vibrations caused due to irregularity in the track.

Global Train And Components Market Segments

By Type: Parts and Accessories for Railway Vehicles, Locomotives, Wagons, and Other Rolling Stock

By Train Type: Metro, Light Rail, Bullet Train/HSR

By Application: Passenger, Freight

Subsegments Covered: Train Motors, Train Wheels, Train Doors, Train Bogies, Train Brake System, Other Parts and Accessories for Railway Vehicles

By Geography: The global train and components market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe accounts for the largest share.

Train And Components Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides train and components global market overviews, global train and components market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global train and components market, train and components global market share, train and components global market segments and geographies, train and components global market players, train and components global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The train and components market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Train And Components Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: CRRC Co Ltd, Siemens AG, Wabtec Corporation, Alstom SA, Hyundai Motor Co Ltd, Hitachi Ltd., Knorr-Bremse AG, Stadler Rail AG, China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited, and Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarril.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

