Global Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the surgical sealants and adhesives market size is expected to grow from $2.12 billion in 2021 to $2.39 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. The global surgical sealant and adhesive market is expected to grow to $3.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9%. The rising number of surgical procedures is predicted to contribute to the growth of the surgical sealants and adhesives market.

The surgical sealants and adhesives market consists of revenue generated from the sales of surgical sealants and adhesives. Surgical sealants and adhesives are materials used to repair injured tissues and prevent air and fluid leakages during or after the surgeries. These are used for minimizing blood losses, replacing staples and sutures for better closure, and strengthening wound areas without limiting tissue movement.

Global Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Market Trends

Several companies operating in the market are focusing on product portfolio expansion into untapped geographies.

Global Surgical Sealants And Adhesives Market Segments

The global surgical sealants and adhesives market is segmented:

By Product: Biological Sealants, Synthetic Sealants, Semi-Synthetic Sealants

By Indication: Tissue Sealing, Tissue Engineering, Hemostasis

By End-Use: Hospitals, Clinics, Others

By Geography: The global surgical sealants and adhesives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Key Market Players: Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cohera Medical, Inc., CryoLife Inc., C.R. Bard Inc., CSL Limited (CSL Behring), Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.), Sanofi, Ocular Therapeutix Inc., and Sealantis Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

