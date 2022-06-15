Custody Services Market Growth Benefits From The Rise In The Aging Population

The Business Research Company’s Custody Services Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Growth in the aging population is expected to drive the custody services market growth. To benefit the aging population, the government of different countries is introducing new pension schemes which is boosting the growth of the market. According to the global custody services market analysis the elderly population is increasing rapidly across the world and it is expected to continue over the forecast period. By 2030, the population aged 65 year and above is expected to reach approximately 70 million in the USA. By 2050, the percentage of senior citizens in Japan is expected to grow to 40%. For instance, the Mandatory Provident Fund Scheme of the Hong Kong government expects an employee and employer to contribute 5% of the employee’s salary to its provident fund. The contribution is expected to reach HK$60 billion by 2030. Thus, a rapidly aging population coupled with well-defined pension schemes, especially in regions like the Asia Pacific, increases the demand for the custodians to handle funds. Thus, the aging population is expected to propel the demand for custody services in the forecast period.

The global custody services market size is expected to grow from $32.22 billion in 2020 to $49.10 billion in 2025 at a rate of 8.8%. The growth in the custody services market is mainly due to the increasing aging population, well-defined pension schemes, increases the demand for the custodians to handle funds. The global custody services market share is expected to grow from $49.10 billion in 2025 to $75.35 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 8.9%.

Custody services market trends include companies increasingly using block chain technology for better security and operational efficiency. Block chain is a technology which involves the implementation of a distributed database that is accessible to all the users over a network, where each user can add a new data record (block), with a timestamp that cannot be altered. The block chain technology maintains the authentication of data by restricting changes in the older data blocks while allowing the users to continue adding new data blocks, thus, providing high security and transparency to companies operating in the custody services market. As per the Pricewaterhousecoopers (PwC) report, by 2020, 77% of financial organizations including custody services plan to integrate block chain into their operations.

Major players covered in the global custody services industry are State Street Corporation, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Northern Trust Corporation.

TBRC’s custody services market report is segmented by type into equity, fixed income, alternative assets and others, by service into core custody services, ancillary services, core depository services, other administrative services.



Custody Services Market 2022 – By Type (Equity, Fixed Income, Alternative Assets), By Service (Core Custody Services, Ancillary Services, Core Depository Services), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a custody services global market overview, forecast custody services global market size and growth for the whole market, custody services global market segments, geographies, custody services global market trends, custody services market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

