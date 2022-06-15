Electric Bikes Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 13% Through 2026

Electric Bikes Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Electric Bikes Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the electric bikes market size is expected to grow from $37.73 billion in 2021 to $42.68 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. The global electric bike market size is expected to grow to $69.9 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.1%. The implementation of government regulations to encourage the use of electric bikes is expected to propel the electric bikes market growth in the coming years.

The electric bikes market consists of sales of electric bikes by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that run on rechargeable batteries or through pedaling. Electronic bikes are battery-powered bikes that resemble gas-powered bikes but require electric power to operate. Electric bikes are equipped with an integrated electric motor driving system and a battery that produces power for causing or assisting propulsion. E-bikes range from bikes with a modest motor to help the rider's pedal-power to more powerful e-bikes that provide electricity to operate the bike using the throttle. Electric bikes are a versatile, eco-friendly, and aesthetic means of transportation.

Global Electric Bikes Market Trends

Technological advancements are shaping the electric bikes market. Major companies operating in the electric bikes sector are focused on developing technological solutions for electric bikes to meet customer demand and strengthen their position.

Global Electric Bikes Market Segments

The global electric bikes market is segmented:

By Class: Class-I, Class-II, Class-III

By Motor Type: Mid Motor, Hub Motor

By Battery Type: Lead Acid, Lithium Ion (Li-ion), Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH), Others

By Application: Mountain or Trekking, City or Urban, Cargo, Others

By Geography: The global electric bikes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Electric Bikes Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides electric bikes global market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global electric bikes global market, electric bikes market share, electric bikes market segments and geographies, electric bikes global market players, electric bikes global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The electric bikes global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Electric Bikes Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Accell Group, Derby Cycle AG, Tianjin Fuji-ta Group, Giant Bicycles, Mahindra & Mahindra, Merida Industry Co. Ltd, Pedego Electric Bikes, Tianjin Golden Wheel Bicycle Group Co Ltd, Trek Bicycle Corporation, and Pon Bicycle Holding B.V.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

