Connected Cars Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 16% Through 2026

Connected Cars Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Connected Cars Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the connected cars market size is expected to grow from $59.83 billion in 2021 to $69.2 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%. The global connected car market is expected to grow to $123.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.7%. An increase in efforts by governments for developing intelligent transportation systems will drive the connected cars market.

The global connected cars market consists of sales of connected cars and related services. Connected cars are cars empowered with internet access and a local area network that helps to communicate with other vehicles. These cars have a wide range of sensors that transmits and receives signals by the manufacturers in conjunction with the services to enhance the consumer experience with the real-time interaction of the vehicles. These cars can be connected with smartphones or other mobile phones and allow the driver to mechanically monitor the performance of the car.

Global Connected Cars Market Trends

Connected car companies are increasingly developing new technologies such as digital and autonomous technologies to increase their revenue and also to gain a competitive edge over their rivals.

Global Connected Cars Market Segments

The global connected cars market is segmented:

By Product Type: Embedded, Tethered, Integrated, Others

By Service: Driver Assistance, Safety, Entertainment, Well-Being, Vehicle Management, Mobility Management, Others

By Application: Navigation, Infotainment, Telematics

By Geography: The global connected cars market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

TBRC's Connected Cars Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Robert Bosch GmbH, Ford Motor Company, BMW, Audi AG, General Motors, Delphi, AT&T Inc, Airbiquity, Visteon, and Mercedes-Benz

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

