Cancer Diagnostics Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the cancer diagnostics market size is expected to grow from $17.2 billion in 2021 to $19.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The global cancer diagnostics market size is expected to grow to $29.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.5%. A high prevalence rate of various types of cancers is a major driver of the cancer diagnostics market growth.

Want to learn more on the cancer diagnostics market growth? Request for a Sample now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2570&type=smp

The cancer diagnostics market consists of sales of cancer diagnostic devices and equipment. Cancer diagnostic equipment is used to identify biomarkers, proteins, and symptoms to detect a cancerous tumor in the patient.

Global Cancer Diagnostics Market Trends

The AI-based cancer detection system is an emerging trend in the cancer diagnostics market. AI helps in improving the accuracy of image detection in diagnostic processes such as breast cancer and lung cancer diagnostics, by detecting the cancers in early stages. AI also reduces the instances of false positives in lung cancer screening, thus, improving lung cancer detection accuracy.

Global Cancer Diagnostics Market Segments

The global cancer diagnostics market is segmented:

By Product: Companion Diagnostics, Molecular Diagnostics

By End-User: Cancer Research Institutes, Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals, Others

By Method: Biopsy, Endoscopy, Tumor Biomarker Tests, Imaging

By Application: Cervical Cancer, Breast Cancer, Liver Cancer, Blood Cancer, Kidney Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Melanoma, Others

By Geography: The global cancer diagnostics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global cancer diagnostics market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cancer-diagnostics-global-market-report

Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cancer diagnostics global market overview, cancer diagnostics global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the cancer diagnostics global market, cancer diagnostics global market share, cancer diagnostics global market segments and geographies, cancer diagnostics global market players, cancer diagnostics global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The cancer diagnostics global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Abbott, Becton Dickinson and Company, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GE Healthcare Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Accuray, Illumina, Elekta AB, and C.R. BardInc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cervical-cancer-diagnostics-global-market-report

Breast Cancer Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/breast-cancer-diagnostics-global-market-report

Cancer Clinical Decision Tools Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cancer-clinical-decision-tools-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/