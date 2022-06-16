Nazir Jinnah involved in alleged family betrayal at English Point
A family torn apart by fraud and greedPARIS, FRANCE, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an interview with the Business Daily, Nazir Jinnah’s lawyer Ndeda when questioned about the shareholding of English Point admitted as follows; ‘I cannot comment on the shareholding issue because it is under review by the BRS (Business Registration Services) and other organs of government’
Pressed to state how Jinnah found himself in the ownership quagmire, Ndeda told the Business Daily ‘There may or may not have been some unscrupulous individuals who did some things. This is still up in the air. We are trying to review the shareholding structure at the moment’. Who is the unscrupulous individual that Ndeda was referring to?
According to court transcripts [ref 1] on March 1st 2022 at a purported physical meeting held at the company offices at English Point, Nazir Jinnah, Alnoor Kanji and Nafisa Kanji fraudulently allotted themselves extra shares in the company as follows; Alnoor Kanji 275 shares, Nafisa Kanji 275 shares and Nazir Jinnah 198 shares, thereby reducing their fellow directors shareholding from 50% to 0.66%. The Board minutes purport to show the physical presence of Amin and Leila Kanji even though they were in the UK at the time. The resolution and minutes are signed by all 5 directors even though Amin and Leila Kanji were not present. It is alleged that Nazir Jinnah forged the signatures of Amin and Leila Kanji. If this is true this is an audacious fraud. Was this an attempt to sell Amin and Leila Kanji’s shares onto a third party or was this a brazen theft to bolster their shareholding in the company from 50% to 99.34%. Was this the reason that KCB seized English Point? According to our reliable source this has been reported to the BRS (Business Registration Service) and to the DCI (Directorate of Criminal Investigations).
Before Covid struck in early 2020 English Point was valued at 7 billion Kenya shillings. With the outstanding loan to KCB valued at 4.8 billion Kenya shillings, a 50% equity stake in English Point was worth 1.1 billion shillings. Has Nazir Jinnah cashed in on this 1.1 billion shillings and is this money already out of the country? Or did KCB act in time to stop him selling the shares? Either way the alleged theft of 49.34% of the shares of the company is extraordinary and criminal. According to our reliable source this has been reported to the BRS (Business Registration Service) and to the DCI (Directorate of Criminal Investigations).
For more information: https://youtu.be/tpbzaZdXb9Y
Ref 1: CC/PE/MAY/22/20(6567) Office of the Attorney General & Justice Department, Rep. of Kenya
Ref 2: MCCR/1952/2020 from MILIMANI MAGISTRATE COURT, CRIMINAL CAUSE LIST, TUESDAY, 08 FEBRUARY 2022, HON. C. M. NJAGI - SRM COURT 7.
Please see these articles for further information:
https://www.tuko.co.ke/kenya/447837-nairobi-fake-lawyer-who-defrauded-family-ksh-50-million-arrested/
https://www.citizen.digital/news/english-point-marina-legal-director-charged-with-ksh50m-fraud-n295039
https://nation.africa/kenya/business/how-untrained-lawyer-minted-millions-in-legal-fees-3763468
https://whownskenya.com/index.php/2022/03/30/nazir-bhaduralli-nurmohammad-jinnah-the-fake-lawyer-who-made-millions-from-unsuspecting-kenyans/
https://thebusinesswatch.com/the-law-catches-up-with-the-slippery-con-nazir-jinnah/
https://www.the-star.co.ke/news/2020-08-07-man-charged-with-impersonating-partner-of-senior-lawyer/
Nazir Jinnah again heading to court for another scam case.