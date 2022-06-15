3D Printed Implants Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 19% Through 2026

3D Printed Medical Implants Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘3D Printed Implants Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the 3D printed implants market size is expected to grow from $1.89 billion in 2021 to $2.25 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8%. The global 3D printed implant market size is then expected to grow to $4.5 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.9% The increasing prevalence of various medical conditions is driving the growth of the 3D printed medical implants market.

The 3D printed medical implants market consists of sales of 3D printed medical implants and related services. In 3D printing technology, an artificial three dimensions physical object is created with the help of computer-aided design (CAD) or a magnetic resonance image (MRI), which can replace the missing or defective body parts, to give support or recover damaged biological structure. 3D printed medical implants include 3D dental crowns, 3D dental bridges, 3D acetabular hip implants, and shoulder implants.

Global 3D Printed Implants Market Trends

Many companies in this market are collaborating with various hospitals and rehabilitation centers to provide customizable devices for the specific needs of patients. These collaborations are aimed to be mutually beneficial for both, as the companies can use the network of the hospitals to promote their product and the hospitals would get customizable devices at their convenience.

Global 3D Printed Implants Market Segments

The global 3D printed implants market is segmented:

By Application: Dental, Orthopedic, Craniomaxillofacial

By End-User: Medical and Surgical Centers, Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Industry, Medical Institutions

By Implantation Technology: Laser Beam Melting, Electronic Beam Melting, Droplet Deposition, Laminated Deposition, Two-Photon Polymerization

By Geography: The global 3D printed implants market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s 3D Printed Implants Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: 3D Systems Corporations, Stratasys Ltd, Arcam AB, EnvisionTEC, SLM Solutions Group AG, Organovo HoldingsInc., Oxford Performance Materials, Materialise, Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., and Bio3D Technologies.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

