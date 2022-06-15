Ozone Generator Market Future Demand, Business Strategies, Industry Growth, Regional Outlook, Challenges & Forecast 2027
Growing need to reduce air pollution and rising demand for wastewater treatment are projected to drive the ozone generator market during the forecast period.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ozone generator market is estimated to reach value of USD 1,501.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Ozone generators offer a safe and effective process to treat impurities in air. They are marketed as odor removers. These machines help in treating liquid wastes, such as cyanides and phenols. They also clean and deodorize gases from sewage.
Major drivers of the ozone generator market include stringent environmental regulations implemented by national and local governments and surge in the demand for ozone generators from various end-use industries. However, high installation and operational costs of ozone generators and lack of awareness about the product are likely to hinder the market during the forecast period.
Increase in population has polluted the air to a great extent. The high level of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and other ozone-depleting substances is destroying the ozone layer. Surge in health issues led by air pollution is propelling the demand for ozone generators.
The report offers a complete analysis of the global Ozone Generator market on a global and regional scale and offers a forecast for the market for 8 years. The report provides extensive coverage of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, growth prospects, threats, opportunities, and current and emerging trends in the market. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market players along with their business overview, product portfolio, technological advancements, expansion plans, financial standing, and global position.
It also sheds light on the collaborations in the competitive landscape, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, licensing agreements, and others.
Some major companies in the global market report include Toshiba, Suez, Mitsubishi, Ozone Tech Systems, Daikin, Lenntech, Primozone, Faraday Ozone, Ozone Solutions, and DEL Ozone
Emergen Research has segmented the global ozone generator market based on technology, application, end-use industry, and region:
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
Cold Plasma
Corona Discharge
Electrolysis
Ultraviolet
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
Air Treatment
Wastewater Treatment
Laboratory & Medical Equipment
Others
End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
Industrial
Commercial
Municipal
Residential
Key Highlights of Report
In July 2020, Airthereal launched a new mini portable ozone generator for small spaces to help businesses and homeowners disinfect and clean indoor air. The PA50-GO portable ozone generator is a battery-powered cordless machine that is optimal for cars and mobility during pandemic. There is a rise in demand for purified air while driving or taking public transport after COVID-19.
The corona discharge segment held the largest market share in the year 2019. This technology is available at reasonable prices. Corona discharge ozone generators produce medical-grade ozone, which fuels the segment.
Ozone generators are used in laboratory and medical equipment to disinfect medical equipment and also treat health conditions. They can also help in prevention of wounds.
Key geographical areas:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
