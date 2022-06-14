Submit Release
Suspects Sought in Operating All-Terrain Vehicles on Public Space and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offenses: 2600 Block of Branch Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to Operating All-Terrain Vehicles and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offenses that occurred on Sunday, June 12, 2022, in the 2600 block of Branch Avenue, Southeast.

 

At approximately 7:51 pm, the suspects were operating all-terrain vehicles at the listed location. The suspects and victim were involved in a verbal altercation. During the altercation, one of the suspects brandished a firearm and shot in the direction of the victim. The suspects then fled the scene. The victim sought treatment at an area hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

 

The suspects and vehicles were captured by a camera and can be seen in the video below:

 

https://youtu.be/L0eyZQAiZBk

 

Anyone who can identify these suspects or vehicles or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

