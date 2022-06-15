Homicide: 3400 Block of Wheeler Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday, June 13, 2022, in the 3400 block of Wheeler Road, Southeast.

At approximately 7:40 pm, MPD officers were dispatched to a local hospital for a juvenile male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim succumbed to his injuries. Additionally, a second victim was located at a local hospital suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The detectives’ investigation revealed the shooting occurred in the 3400 block of Wheeler Road, Southeast.

The decedent has been identified as 17 year-old Xavier Spruill, of Baltimore, MD.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

