UZBEKISTAN, June 14 - A training seminar was held on the topic “Issues of entrepreneurship development in makhallas, employment provision and improvement of existing conditions”

On December 21, 2021, the Decree of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan No. PP-62 "On measures to organize the activities of the Agency for Mahallabai Work and Entrepreneurship Development under the Ministry of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction" was adopted.

According to this Decree, the work of the Mahallabai Work and Entrepreneurship Development Agency and its regional branches, district centers was started.

On June 13 of this year, at the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Mahallabai Work and Entrepreneurship Development Agency, in order to further improve the skills of heads of 14 territorial administrations, 207 district (city) centers, as well as further improve the activities of territorial administrations, with the participation of heads and district centers, launched a week-long training seminar on the topic “Issues of entrepreneurship development in makhallas, employment provision and improvement of existing conditions”.

This training seminar was organized in accordance with the curriculum developed in cooperation with the Academy of Public Administration and the Ministry of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction.

The training seminar was attended by the heads of all territorial departments and district (city) centers of the Agency, as well as responsible specialists of ministries, departments and other organizations.

During this training seminar, conducted by the Agency, it is planned to give an idea of the main ways and legal foundations of employment and poverty reduction in our country, the involvement of the population in entrepreneurship and the development of youth entrepreneurship, the employment of unemployed people in decent jobs, involvement in professional and entrepreneurial activities.

Source: Ministry of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction of the Republic of Uzbekistan