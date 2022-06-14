Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,134 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,066 in the last 365 days.

A training seminar was held on the topic “Issues of entrepreneurship development in makhallas, employment provision and improvement of existing conditions”

UZBEKISTAN, June 14 - A training seminar was held on the topic “Issues of entrepreneurship development in makhallas, employment provision and improvement of existing conditions”

On December 21, 2021, the Decree of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan No. PP-62 "On measures to organize the activities of the Agency for Mahallabai Work and Entrepreneurship Development under the Ministry of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction" was adopted.

According to this Decree, the work of the Mahallabai Work and Entrepreneurship Development Agency and its regional branches, district centers was started.

On June 13 of this year, at the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the Mahallabai Work and Entrepreneurship Development Agency, in order to further improve the skills of heads of 14 territorial administrations, 207 district (city) centers, as well as further improve the activities of territorial administrations, with the participation of heads and district centers, launched a week-long training seminar on the topic “Issues of entrepreneurship development in makhallas, employment provision and improvement of existing conditions”.

This training seminar was organized in accordance with the curriculum developed in cooperation with the Academy of Public Administration and the Ministry of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction.

 

The training seminar was attended by the heads of all territorial departments and district (city) centers of the Agency, as well as responsible specialists of ministries, departments and other organizations.

 

During this training seminar, conducted by the Agency, it is planned to give an idea of the main ways and legal foundations of employment and poverty reduction in our country, the involvement of the population in entrepreneurship and the development of youth entrepreneurship, the employment of unemployed people in decent jobs, involvement in professional and entrepreneurial activities.

Source: Ministry of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Поделиться

You just read:

A training seminar was held on the topic “Issues of entrepreneurship development in makhallas, employment provision and improvement of existing conditions”

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.