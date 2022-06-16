Kalkine Media presents Webinar with ASX battery metal explorers- Vanadium Resources, Arcadia Minerals & Raiden Resources
Kalkine Media’s Invest-Nest series introduce to you three ASX-listed battery mineral players who are solving the battery mineral supply issues.SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From fulfilling your residential energy needs to your newest car, the world is heading towards green energy now and at an accelerated pace. The demand for EVs is so good that Tesla customers have already pre-booked all vehicles that will be manufactured in 2022 and so is the case with a sheer majority of EV brands.
Battery manufacturers are aggressively looking to secure the supply of battery minerals. However, currently the supply of the battery minerals is not rising in proportion to the demand for EVs and energy storage devices. Given this backdrop, attention is on battery mineral resource companies. In this edition of Kalkine Media’s Invest-Nest series, we introduce to you three ASX listed battery mineral players who are part of the ecosystem that is solving the battery mineral supply issues.
Get ready for an insightful 90 minutes Invest Nest Webinar session with Kalkine Media’s valuable clients and ASX Battery Metal Explorers on June 23 at 2:30 PM AEST. Hear from CEO - Vanadium Resources Limited, Eugene Nel; CEO - Arcadia Minerals, Philip Le Roux and Managing Director of Raiden Resources Limited, Dusko Ljubojevic.
Vanadium Resources Limited (ASX:VR8) is engaged in exploring and developing one of the world’s largest and highest-grade vanadium projects in South Africa. The Steelpoortdrift Vanadium Project sits within the world-renowned mining location of the Bushveld Complex. The Steelpoortdrift Project is estimated to hold a JORC compliant Mineral Resource of 662 million tonnes (Mt) at 0.77% vanadium pentoxide. The Company is currently advancing a definitive feasibility study on the project.
Arcadia Minerals Limited (ASX: AM7) is a Namibia focused diversified explorer that focuses on battery metals. Currently, Arcadia's emphasizes on continue its exploration at the Swanson Tantalum Project and the Battery-Metals portfolio consisting of the Kum-Kum Nickel Project, the Bitterwasser Lithium-in-Brines and Lithium-in-Clays Project and the Karibib Copper Project.
Raiden Resources (ASX:RDN) is a copper-gold-Nickel and PGE focused mineral explorer with strategic land holdings in Eastern Europe and the Pilbara region in WA. In Eastern Europe, Raiden holds several assets in the prolific Western Tethyan Belt, considered highly prospective for Tier 1 porphyry and epithermal style of mineralisation. After the acquisition of Pilbara Gold Corporation Pty Ltd, Raiden secured 100% control of highly prospective portfolio of projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, including the advanced Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Mt Sholl project. In Europe, Raiden is among the early movers and has secured world-class geology and tier-1 potential prospects in a very competitive part of the world. The Company’s portfolio is spread across Serbia and Bulgaria in Eastern Europe.
