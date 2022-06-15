Berlin Barracks - Violation of Conditions of Release
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT #: 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 06/14/22, 1959 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Grand Hollow Rd, Warren
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Kira Goffin
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, State Police responded to Grand Hollow Rd, in Warren for a report that Goffin was violating conditions of release by being in contact with a victim of domestic assault. Troopers located Goffin at a neighbor’s house, and she was taken into custody. Goffin was transported to the State Police Barracks in Berlin for processing. She was later released on a citation and is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 06/15/22 at 1230 hours.
COURT DATE / TIME: 06/15/22, 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: Yes
