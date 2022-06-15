Berlin Barracks - Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT #: 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 06/14/22, 1959 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Grand Hollow Rd, Warren

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Kira Goffin

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police responded to Grand Hollow Rd, in Warren for a report that Goffin was violating conditions of release by being in contact with a victim of domestic assault. Troopers located Goffin at a neighbor’s house, and she was taken into custody. Goffin was transported to the State Police Barracks in Berlin for processing. She was later released on a citation and is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 06/15/22 at 1230 hours.

COURT DATE / TIME: 06/15/22, 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr. Crista Maurice & K9 Borys

Vermont State Police – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648