DSI launches Kinship Certificate application service in “Macao One Account”

MACAU, June 15 - In order to continuously develop online application service, starting from today (15th June), the Identification Services Bureau (DSI) launches application service for the Kinship Certificate on “Macao One Account” mobile application. Besides, DSI can issue electronic certificates, which allows citizens to go through application formalities for the Kinship Certificate related to designated relatives on the Internet without leaving home.

Macao Special Administrative Region Resident Identity Card holders who are aged 18 or above can lodge the application through the “Macao One Account”. When lodging the application, applicants have to input the Macao Special Administrative Region Resident Identity Card number of the persons concerned and upload the relevant identity card image (up to eight persons concerned can be provided in the same application). After that, the applicant has to conduct facial recognition to confirm identity and online payment to complete the application.

Moreover, applicants can also choose to receive the Certificate of Kinship in printed form or electronic form. According to the relevant law, the electronic certificate has an equivalent legal effect as the printed certificate. It will be saved in the applicant's account in the “Macao One Account” and can be presented to other government departments as a proof document.

In addition, if citizens need to confirm the information about their relationship with their parents, children or spouse in their Macao resident identity record before lodging the application for the Certificate of Kinship, they can apply for kinship verification at self-service kiosks or on the “Macao One Account” mobile application. Applicants will receive the verification result 5 working days after application. Details of kinship verification service can be found at www.dsi.gov.mo/QAndA_e.jsp#CH7.

For details of online application for the Certificate of Kinship, please refer to www.dsi.gov.mo/webservice_e.jsp.

For enquiries, please call DSI hotline (2837-0777 or 2837-0888) or email to info@dsi.gov.mo.