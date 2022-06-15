Former Eldridge Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Sexual Abuse
June 14, 2022
DAVENPORT, Iowa - Today, in Scott County District Court, the Honorable Judge J. Barrow accepted an open plea of guilt from former Eldridge Police Officer Andrew Patrick Denoyer, 24. Denoyer pled guilty to three counts of Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree.
On September 24, 2021, at the request of the Eldridge Police Department, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation opened an investigation for alleged wrongdoings by Denoyer. Specifically, Denoyer was suspected of having sex with a 14-year-old female. After a thorough investigation, Denoyer was arrested on September 28, 2021, and charged with three counts of Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree. Two additional counts of the same charge were later filed against Denoyer. A charge of Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree is a Class C Felony.
Sentencing is scheduled for July 29, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.
ABOUT THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.