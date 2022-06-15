Former Eldridge Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Sexual Abuse

June 14, 2022

DAVENPORT, Iowa - Today, in Scott County District Court, the Honorable Judge J. Barrow accepted an open plea of guilt from former Eldridge Police Officer Andrew Patrick Denoyer, 24. Denoyer pled guilty to three counts of Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree.

On September 24, 2021, at the request of the Eldridge Police Department, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation opened an investigation for alleged wrongdoings by Denoyer. Specifically, Denoyer was suspected of having sex with a 14-year-old female. After a thorough investigation, Denoyer was arrested on September 28, 2021, and charged with three counts of Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree. Two additional counts of the same charge were later filed against Denoyer. A charge of Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree is a Class C Felony.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 29, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

