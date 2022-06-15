JMGO O1 Pro v.s. Dangbei Mars Pro:which is better?
JMGO O1 Pro and Dangbei Mars Pro, are both powered by MT9669 chip and listed at a similar price, except for the throw ratio, what are their differences?NEW YORK, UNITES STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JMGO O1 Pro and Dangbei Mars Pro are both powered by MT9669, enabling image processing capabilities and real-time image optimization. Both are listed at a similar price, what are the differences? Which one is recommended?
Throw ratio
The most significant difference between JMGO O1 Pro and Dangbei Mars Pro is the throw ratio---JMGO O1 Pro is an ultra-short-throw projector with a throw ratio of 0.21:1 while Dangbei Mars Pro is a normal projector with a throw ratio of 1.27:1. Some of you may wonder: what does the difference exactly mean in real scenes? Simply put, JMGO O1 Pro can be directly set close under the projection wall or screen. While for Dangbei Mars Pro, you need to place it beside your sofa or at a certain distance from the projection images. The specific distance varies from different throw ratios. Thus, based on this, you need to match your space to pick up a suitable one.
The closer the projection distance, the more convenient the projection would be. So JMGO O1 Pro would be better in terms of throw ratio. But now that these two projectors are listed at a similar price, there must be some other differences in other aspects. Let’s move on.
Resolution&Brightness
JMGO O1 Pro is powered by 0.33” DMD chip and DLP tech, supporting a standard 1080 FHP resolution(with 4K compatible). Dangbei Mars Pro is equipped with 0.47” DMD chip and DLP tech, promising the stunning detailed 4K imagery. As for the brightness, the Dangbei Mars Pro comes in 3,200 ANSI lumens and is able to maintain full-color saturation even if there are a few lights in your viewing area. JMGO O1 Pro is rated for 1500 ANSI lumens, which is adequate for most indoor and dark spaces. In terms of brightness, apparently Dangbei Mars Pro with 3200 ANSI lumens wins a lot in the vivid and sharp image output.
About Projection Image
Except for stunning 4K resolution, Dangbei Mars Pro adopts HDR10 and HLG to enhance the image quality. Besides HDR10, JMGO O1 Pro is co-engineered with Leica, officially announced that the refined optical design of the LED engine co-engineered with Leica delivers images with a stronger contrast, better focus, less stray light, and a shorter throw ratio of 0.21:1; the image tuned by Leica engineers appears more vivid and saturated. There is also a difference in the projection size. The JMGO O1 Pro projector can project a screen from 80″ to 110 ″, while the Dangbei Mars Pro can project from 60″ to a maximum of 300 ″.
Audio system
In terms of the sound system, Dangbei Mars Pro is equipped with two 10W speakers, which support Dolby Audio and DTS, providing an audio feast with pleasant and clear sound. JMGO O1 Pro is tuned by Dynaudio's chief acoustic engineer, earning dual certification from Dolby Audio and DTS-HD. Regarding the sound, the two are not comparable.
Smart functions
As smart projectors, JMGO O1 Pro and Dangbei Mars Pro have been studied in-depth in terms of automatic adjustment and ease of use of the projector. They both support a couple of auto adjustments including auto keystone correction, auto screen alignment, real-time autofocus, auto obstacle avoidance, auto screen-off, etc. Also, both sport MEMC, low latency, 3D, providng you a better experience in action movies and large-screen games.
BUILT-IN System
JMGO O1 Pro has its built-in LUNA OS which offers dual modes(movie mode and companion mode). And it also adopts a built-in Alexa speaker which can do some simple voice commands. Dangbei Mars Pro is powered by Android 9.0, with popular Disney +, HBO Max, YouTube, etc.
Memory&Ports
JMGO O1 Pro is equipped with 3GB(RAM)+64GB(ROM), while Dangbei Mars Pro is loaded with 4GB(RAM)+128GB(ROM). Dangbei Mars Pro wins a lot in memory. Does the memory count? Definitely yes! A large memory guarantees the smooth operation of the projector and offers you a chance to download many wonderful videos so that you can watch it from any time to anywhere.
Eye guard
Both JMGO O1 Pro and Dangbei Mars Pro adopts the auto screen-off function. Any time you walk in front of the image or closer to the lens, the light goes dark to keep you and your family's eyes safe.
Other aspects
Regarding the ports, both of them can connect to different devices. JMGO O1 Pro is equipped with HDMI*2, USB*2, SPDF*1, and RJ45*1. Dangbei Mars Pro is fitted with 2*USB 2.0 interfaces, 2*HDMI interfaces, 1*S/PDIF interface, 1*RJ45 LAN, and 1*3.5 mm Earphone port, compatible with various devices, including computers, TV Boxes, game players, etc. In addition, both of them support Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi connection.
Price
JMGO O1 Pro projector is listed at the price of $1,699. Dangbei Mars Pro is offering a special price of $1,799(with a temporary $200 discount).
Theoretically, the differences of these two are pretty obvious. When you plan to do the purchase, you need to prioritize your greatest needs, such as which is the most important parameter in terms of projection ratio, resolution, or brightness. For example, if you don't need an ultra-short-throw projector, then Dangbei Mars Pro would be a better choice. If your space is too limited, then JMGO would be a better fit.
Alice Freeman
projector 1
mall@dangbei.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other