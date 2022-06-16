This Week's Top Stories About How This Miami Realtor Became Number One on Google Without Cold Calling

Captain Lauren Hershey

My grandmother is 85 years old and still goes to work every day at her restaurant. She lost 2 husbands to cancer and still has a smile on her face. She is my inspiration.” — Lauren Hershey⚓

BRICKELL , FLORIDA, USA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lauren Hershey can't live without her Starbucks coffee, egg white bites, and headbands. Local Miami Realtor started on her (Search Engine Optimization) SEO journey after attending a marketing class at the board of realtors. She asked the teacher how she could be number one on google? He giggled and said, "There are 48,000 Miami realtors. I think you have a lot of competition, but try".

Five years later

Lauren is one of the highest-ranked agents on google in Miami without paying a cent. How did this happen? Lauren said, "I planted seeds all over the internet while people were cold calling. Not everyone can make cold calls and be good at it. If you are determined, no one can stop you. Lauren wanted people calling her, not her calling random people every day.

Not only is Lauren a google wiz she loves to have fun on her Instagram. She says real estate is boring. Who wants to see pictures of houses and buildings all the time. People want to see you. Your true authentic self.

Now that's how you get over 20K followers.

She posts her fishing trips, drives her boat named " Boss Bitch", alligator hunts, and then when she's ready, she will sprinkle you with some real estate pictures. Lauren said, " People will work with you if they like and trust you. If you post pictures of a building every day, do you think anyone will really know you? You're boring. I need some entertainment. So loosen up and stop thinking so hard about what you're going to post and just post it. Not everyone will like you, but who cares? Be true to yourself.

laurenhersheyrealtor@gmail.com

captain@laurenhershey.com

Lauren Hershey helps people relocate to Miami the easy way