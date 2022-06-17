NaVOBA Excited to Celebrate 2022 Women's Veteran's Business Enterprise of the Year Award Recipient Presented by T-Mobile
Who was the 2022 Women's Veteran's Business Enterprise of the Year? T-Mobile Presents Noteworthy Award to Inspirational Woman in Business, Barbara Kent.PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There was a sensation in the air as the dinner to celebrate the 2022 Women's Veteran's Business Enterprise of the Year started to take place on Monday, June 6.
The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA) hosted their annual celebration of influential veteran women in business on the evening of June 6th 2022. In partnership with T-Mobile, NaVOBA hosted a dinner attended by corporate sponsors, diversity allies, and empowered women from many different walks of life.
Mimi Lohm & Nancy Conner opened the event with a practical discussion about how these women in business are recognized and why all gathered to participate.
Keynote speakers included the 2021 Women's Veteran's Business Enterprise of the Year recipient, Venus Quates, President & CEO of LaunchTech, LLC.
Rebecca Aguilera-Gardiner, CEO of Veterans In Business (VIB) Network was awarded as 'Veteran's Business Enterprise Champion of the Year 2022'
T-Mobile's Supplier Diversity Sr. Program Manager, Joyce Christiano, awarded the 2022 Women's Veteran's Business Enterprise of the Year to accomplished entrepreneur Barbara Kent.
NaVOBA is excited to celebrate with Barbara Kent, Founder & CEO of Birdy Boutique, LLC, and recipient of the 2022 Women's Veteran's Business Enterprise of the Year award!
To learn more about the WVBEOY 2022 event, our sponsors, and the 2022 recipient, click here.
To learn more about NaVOBAs Certified Veterans or Service-Disabled Veterans Business Enterprise (VBE/SDVBE) programs please visit our certification page at www.navoba.org/certification.
About The National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA)
NaVOBA is a member of the National Business Inclusion Consortium (NBIC) and provides a direct link for contracting between corporate America and Certified Veterans Business Enterprises (VBE) and Certified Service-Disabled Veterans Business Enterprises (SDVBE). NaVOBAs mission is to create corporate contracting opportunities for Americas Veterans and Service-Disabled Veterans Business Enterprises (VBEs/SDVBEs) through certification, advocacy, outreach, recognition and education. For more information visit us on the web at http://www.navoba.org or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navoba and on Twitter @navoba.
For more information or to arrange interviews, contact:
Marketing Team
NaVOBA
+1 724-362-8622
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other