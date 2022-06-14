Rock Salt to Account for 2X Revenue Share of All Other Sodium Chloride (NaCl) Types Put Together: Fact.MR Study

Manufacturers' Focus On Providing High-Quality F&B Products Is Making A Big Contribution To Market Growth. Economic Expansion, Growing Population, and Rising Disposable Incomes Are Expected To Drive Demand for Sodium Chloride over the Coming Years

One of the most common minerals on the planet is sodium chloride. Seawater and underlying rock formations are the main sources of sodium chloride. The chemical industry uses it as a primary source of chlorine. NaCl is a common condiment and preservative in the food and industrial sectors. Because of its ease of availability and cost-effectiveness, bulk quantities of salt are utilized as feedstock to create sodium and chlorine compounds.

NaCl is also used in catheter flush injections and intravenous infusions, as well as for cleaning things such as contact lenses. Sodium chloride is used as a feedstock in a variety of industrial processes as well as for water softening.

All these use cases are projected to provide a positive boost to NaCl market over the forecast period (2022-2032).

How Can Sales of Sodium Chloride Get Adversely Affected?

“Availability of Alternative Products and Storage Issues Restraining Market Growth”

The industry is projected to be hampered by the introduction of numerous alternative compounds such as low sodium sea salt with improved qualities for use as preservatives and de-icing agents.

Rising health consciousness, combined with dieticians' and doctors' advice to individuals to consume a balanced amount of salt, storage issues for sodium chloride, and a low-profit margin are all possible restrictions on the total industry.

Sodium bicarbonate is a salt that dissolves in water to produce sodium and bicarbonate. Ammonium chloride is a completely soluble white crystalline salt used in fertilisers and artificial flavors. The rapid growth in the chemical industry has increased the demand for chlor-alkali goods.

Because salt is widely available and affordable, it is employed as a key source of chlorine and sodium hydroxide. Pickles and processed meats include a lot of salt as a preservative. Ions in salt inhibit the growth of fungus, allowing pickles and processed meat to be stored for extended periods.

Key Segments Covered in the Sodium Chloride Industry Survey

NaCl Market by Type :



Rock Salt

Solar Salt Other Types





NaCl Market by Application :



Chemical Intermediates

De-icing Flavoring Agents & Food Preservatives Water Treatment Agriculture Other Applications



Competitive Landscape

Companies are seeking strategic relationships with end users and distributors to meet the varied requirements of consumers. To gain a stronger foothold, sodium chloride suppliers are looking for acquisition and regional expansion methods, besides focusing on product approvals.

The introduction of online sales is likely to provide positive growth opportunities for industry participants.

For instance,

In 2021, The FDA granted Aurobindo Pharma permission to produce and market dexmedetomidine hydrochloride in 0.9% sodium chloride injections in the United States.





Key players in the Sodium Chloride Market

Cargill Incorporated

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Compass Minerals

INEOS

Nouryon

Rio Tinto

Tata Chemicals Europe

Wacker Chemie AG

Key Takeaways from Sodium Chloride Market Study

Global NaCl market to reach valuation of US$ 24.73 billion by 2032.

Market in North America projected to increase at 3.2% CAGR over forecast period.

Market in APAC accounts for 29.1% share of global market.

Use of NaCl in chemical intermediates expected to rise at 4.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.

