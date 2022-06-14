Independent Music Artist Rareri Releases His First EP “We’re all Rareri”
We’re all Rareri is based on the idea of connection. A community of like minded individuals finding purpose in a world (Rareri World) of endless possibilities.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rareri is well versed in the genres of hip hop, pop, and alternative music. The talented independent musician, artist, creator, and producer has released his first EP titled "We’re All Rareri."
The talented new artist wants to take the music industry by storm with his creative vision and community known as Rareri World. He wants to be considered not only as another rap singer, artist, and producer but as a true Renaissance who wants to usher in changes.
Everything from his fashion to the fact that he does his own production and visuals, make Rareri’s journey truly unique. His lyrics have deep meaning, and the visuals are as boundless as the music. There is a steady mix of philosophical, energetic, and emotionally intense music in his works.
“I always felt that I was born to make a mark in this world with my creativity. And that is what will be done.” said Rareri. “The truth is We’re all Rareri and We Live in a Rareri World. Look out for Rareri at the top of the charts and as a living legend worldwide,” he added.
His musical inspirations include Michael Jackson, Prince, Kendrick Lamar, and Kanye West, who is now known as Ye.
As part of the We’re All Rareri EP, Rareri has released “Before I Die” as a single, Legendary, Rareri World Interlude, Lotto, Glow & Stay High Stay Fly.
Clearly, the talented artist is set to be on the top of the charts and one of the greatest in the world.
This is just the beginning for the revolutionary artist who wants an accepting world for all. “We’re all Rareri," sets the tone of this journey and the shift to a Rareri World.
For more details, visit: https://koji.to/iamrareri
For updates, follow Rareri on Instagram @iamrareri and Tiktok @iamrareri & all other socials @iamrareri
