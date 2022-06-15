UniHealth Foundation and Cedars-Sinai Make $500K Grant to SCAN’s Healthcare in Action Medical Group
EINPresswire.com/ -- UniHealth Foundation, a non-profit philanthropic organization, and Cedars-Sinai awarded $500,000 in charitable funding to Healthcare in Action, a primary care medical group that provides individuals experiencing homelessness consistent healthcare, substance use and mental health services through the framework of value-based managed care.
Healthcare in Action (HIA) is an initiative of the SCAN Group.
“UniHealth Foundation and Cedars-Sinai’s support for Healthcare in Action enables us to provide sustainable healthcare, mental health and substance abuse services to unhoused individuals in Southern California communities,” said Michael Hochman, CEO of Healthcare in Action.
Healthcare in Action provides “street medicine” to unhoused individuals, with an emphasis on serving older adults, who comprise one of the fastest growing segments of the homeless population. A new report from the United Way shows older adults make up one-quarter of LA county's unhoused population and a large portion of adults over 50 are experiencing homelessness for the first time. Estimates indicate that most of those experiencing homelessness qualify for some form of health insurance.
“Through this charitable donation, we are doing our part to ensure that one of the most overlooked and underserved groups in our community receive access to the critical services they need most,” said Jennifer Vanore, President and COO of UniHealth Foundation.
“We are proud to support the pioneering work of Healthcare in Action, which provides necessary and consistent healthcare and mental health services to our community’s most vulnerable populations,” said Erin Jackson-Ward, director of the Cedars-Sinai Community Benefit Giving Office.
About SCAN Group
SCAN Group is a mission-driven organization that is tackling some of the biggest issues in health care for older adults. SCAN Group operates SCAN Health Plan, one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, serving more than 270,000 members in California. Independence at Home, a SCAN community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers regardless of plan membership. SCAN Group also invests in new companies to support healthier aging, offers education programs, community funding, volunteer opportunities, and other community services in support of its mission—keeping seniors healthy and independent. To learn more, visit scanhealthplan.com or follow us on Twitter @scanhealthplan.
About UniHealth Foundation
The UniHealth Foundation’s mission is to support and facilitate activities that significantly improve the health and well-being of individuals and communities. The Foundation funds hospitals, clinics and other community-based nonprofit organizations who are seeking to improve the health and well-being of our rich and diverse communities. Their grantees range from direct service providers to wellness-focused programs to organizations addressing the social determinants of health. UniHealth Foundation grantees are more than just healthcare providers and partners - they build communities, train an evolving and diverse workforce, and tackle local healthcare challenges.
About Cedars-Sinai Grantmaking
Cedars-Sinai grantmaking is an ongoing, high-impact philanthropic initiative focused on improving access to care, addressing health disparities and promoting civic engagement. Grants are awarded to nonprofit organizations working to strengthen the healthcare safety net and improve the wellbeing of the community. In alignment with Cedars-Sinai's four-part mission—which includes the vital goal of improving the health status of the community—Cedars-Sinai grantmaking strives to improve health equity through a series of programs, initiatives and partnerships, with a focus on supporting Los Angeles' most underserved residents.
