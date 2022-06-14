Forbes Puts National Floors Direct On Its June 2022 List of Best Floor Installation Companies
Forbes Magazine has named National Floors Direct one of the best floor installation companies in the United StatesAVON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Forbes Magazine has named National Floors Direct one of the best floor installation companies in the United States for June. The Forbes honor is the second such award. The company has also received top honors from Bob Vila.
The Forbes article says the company provides an extensive brand selection that is available nationwide. The company receives consistently good ratings from its customers and has an A rating from the Better Business Bureau, the article says. The article also applauds the availability of next-day installation. Forbes also mentions the company's eco-friendly and pet-friendly flooring options and its financing.
Forbes investigated several companies nationally and chose the best ones based on customer happiness, nationwide availability, options, and customization.
'Best Bang for the Buck'
Home advisor Bob Vila says the company provides the best bang for the buck among all floor installation companies in the United States. Vila lauds the company's affordable, high-quality installation and the discount it offers for booking online. It says the company's rates are guaranteed to be 15 percent lower than competitors. Furniture moving and premium packing are included in the price, Vila says. Vila also praises the next-day installation that is available for customers in the northeastern United States. Its team members also have outstanding knowledge and experience, Bob Vila says.
In choosing all the companies on its best list, Bob Vila considered service area limitations, estimate scheduling, pricing, financing, warranties, and the installation process. It also considered extra services that each company provides to stand out from competitors, such as in-home shopping. Only companies that employed experienced professionals in both sales and installations were considered for the Vila list. Transparent pricing and scheduling were also critical.
The Company's Direct Business Model
National Floors Direct provides services to residential and commercial clients. It does carpets, wood, laminate, tile, and luxury vinyl floor coverings. The company can offer high-quality floors at competitive prices because it buys in volume and has no office overhead expenses. It also provides name-brand verified Healthy Home Certified products and works with many of the world's best brands.
The family-owned company has been operating for 75 years but moved to its current business model in 2005. Under that business model, National Floors Direct sells directly to consumers, bringing samples directly to homes or offices. The company's flooring professionals help customers choose the flooring that best meets their needs, then measures and price the job in one visit. Because the flooring is in stock, installation can take place quickly.
The company's tagline "We Bring the Store to Your Door®" stresses its signature white-glove service and streamlined buying process that saves customers time and money.
About National Floors Direct
A leader in the direct-to-consumer market, the management team at National Floors Direct has over 75 years of experience delivering high-quality floor coverings. From mastering home renovations to establishing a unified aesthetic in large commercial spaces, National Floors Direct is ready for any challenge and is consistently developing new practices to meet the evolving needs of consumers.
