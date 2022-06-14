Submit Release
U.S. Department of State Launches Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange Initiative

The Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs announced today the launch of the Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange Initiative, which brings together 20 emerging young civic leaders from India and the United States to advance civil rights, social justice, and inclusion on the local, national and international levels by exploring the histories and legacies of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This exchange was championed by the late Honorable John Lewis.

The exchange will open on June 15, 2022, with a one-week virtual program and orientation followed by a two-week academic residency hosted at Alabama A&M University, a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) and the University of Alabama.

In addition to classroom learning and discussion, participants will visit civil rights sites in Montgomery, Selma, and Birmingham, Alabama; Memphis, Tennessee; and Atlanta, Georgia. In January 2023, the Indian and U.S. participants will reconvene in India to visit important sites, communities, and organizations that build upon their academic curriculum, which is centered around the academic themes of peace, nonviolence, and conflict resolution and build their leadership capacities. Interested media should contact the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs at eca-press@state.gov.

