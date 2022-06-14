IFTM hosts seminar on “Integration and innovative development of the culture and tourism industry in Hengqin and Macao”

MACAU, June 14 - The School of Tourism Management of the Macao Institute for Tourism Studies (IFTM) hosts the seminar on “Integration and innovative development of the culture and tourism industry in Hengqin and Macao” on 14 June at the Mong-há Campus.

Dr. Vong Chuk Kwan, President of the IFTM, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) as well as representatives of the industry, experts, scholars and the government departments from Hengqin and Macao are invited to the seminar.

The topics shared among the participants through in-depth discussion and exchanges include the business condition and coping strategies of Macao’s cultural and tourism industry amidst the pandemic; experience and suggestions regarding the cooperation of Hengqin and Macao in the cultural and tourism industry; and the expectations and demands for deeper integration of the industry. The seminar enhances the communication between the cultural and tourism industry of Hengqin and Macao, tightens the cooperative relationships, stimulates innovative development, and proactively responds to the challenges imposed by the pandemic that are threatening the sustainable development of the cultural and tourism industry of the two places.