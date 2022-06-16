Local Business Owner Chelsea Akers Named to NSBA Leadership Council

Chelsea Akers Networking at the Inaugural LevelUp Diversity Conference Level D&I Solutions Logo

Chelsea Akers, President of Level D&I Solutions, named to National Small Business Association Leadership Council Committee on Environmental & Regulatory Affairs

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chelsea Akers, President of Level D&I Solutions, was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Akers, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.

“As a small-business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation,” stated Akers. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”

Chelsea Akers is the Co-Founder and President of Level D&I Solutions, a social enterprise headquartered in Columbus, OH. Chelsea has a background in IT staffing and advocacy and is currently focused on finding innovative solutions related to attracting and retaining diverse talent.

Akers joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of her efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and how access to capital will impact small business. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.

“I am proud to have Chelsea Akers as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. “She came to us highly recommended, and I look forward our coordinated efforts for years to come.”

Please click to learn more about *Chelsea Akers / *Level D&I Solutions

For more on the NSBA Leadership Council, please visit www.nsba.biz

Level D&I Solutions is a woman- and minority-owned social enterprise dedicated to creating equitable and inclusive workplaces for people from all backgrounds. Level D&I is creating change through diversity-focused hiring and they support organizations of all sizes across several industries. To work with Level, or to learn more about the solutions they can offer your business, reach out to Chelsea directly at chelsea@leveldi.com.