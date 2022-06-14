Homicide: 700 Block of Brandywine Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in the 700 block of Brandywine Street, Southeast.

At approximately 9:07 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

On May 20, 2022, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 48 year-old Irvin Brandon, of Southeast, DC.

The decedent’s remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) for an autopsy. As a result, the cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound and the manner of death homicide.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

###