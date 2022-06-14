Neuromorphic Processing Market to Reach Valuation of USD 11.29 billion and growing at CAGR of 20.1% by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The growth of the market is attributed to the requirement of better performing ICs and increase in demand for AI and machine learning

Market Size – USD 2.60 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 20.1%, Market Trends – Higher rates of adoption of neuromorphic computing for security purposes” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Neuromorphic Processing Market is projected to reach USD 11.29 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research.

The primary factors driving the growth of the market include expansion within the sensors market; increasing demand for AI and machine learning; faster adoption of software in applications like continuous online learning, predictive analysis, real-time data streaming and data modelling; requirement for efficient ICs; accelerating demand for neuromorphic processing in applications like machine vision, video monitoring and voice identification.

The main advantage of neuromorphic chips is that they can process the knowledge faster than the regular processors, which helps the defense industry in processing battlefield data, including resource and weapon management. The growing requirement for testing and transmitting signals in this industry is mainly driving the expansion of the neuromorphic computing marketplace for the aerospace and defense industry. This is because with the help of neuromorphic computing, coding becomes secure, thereby reducing cyber threats when transmitting data from one end to another. This is another major driving factor across various industry applications.

The Global Neuromorphic Processing Market Research Report is furnished with the latest information about product specifications and portfolio, technological advancement, product type, and manufacturing. Major factors such as revenue, costs, and gross margin are taken into consideration while formulating this report. The report provides extensive data concerning the key market players along with their SWOT analysis, financial standing, technological and product development, and recent strategic business expansion plans.

Competitive Terrain:

The Global Neuromorphic Processing Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

Key participants include IBM Corp., HP Corp., Samsung Electronics Ltd., Intel Corp., HRL Laboratories, LLC, General Vision Inc., Applied Brain Research, BrainChip Holdings Ltd. and General Vision Inc. among others.

Emergen Research has segmented into the global Neuromorphic Processing Market on the applications, end user and region:

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Signal Processing

Image Processing

Data Processing

Object Detection

Others

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Military and Defense

Others

Key Findings from the Report Suggest:

In July 2019, an 8 million-neuron neuromorphic system named Pohoiki Beach was launched by Intel Corporation. It has 64 Loihi research chips developed for the research community.

Pohoiki Beach allows the researchers to experiment with brain-inspired research chip, Loihi in order to rescale the neural-inspired algorithms that comprises of sparse coding, path planning and simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM).

The signal recognition technology is being utilized across a wide range of applications, due to the rigorous advancements in computing power leading to the widespread adoption of mobile and cloud-based engineering, which makes it the fastest growing application for neuromorphic computing. Black lead which is expandable in nature is the most preferred flame agent. This is because any business considers this as an environmentally friendly answer to the matter.

Regional Analysis:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Global Neuromorphic Processing Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes the global Neuromorphic Processing market introduction, followed by the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.

Chapter 2 broadly categorizes the Neuromorphic Processing market on the basis of geography, and determines the sales, revenue, and market shares of each region over the estimated period.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the competitive outlook of the Neuromorphic Processing market, focusing on the major manufacturers and vendor landscape.

Chapter 4 exhaustively studies the key manufacturers of the Neuromorphic Processing industry, along with their anticipated sales and revenue shares.

Chapters 5 includes market segmentation based on product type, application range, and market players.

