Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,104 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,970 in the last 365 days.

Police respond to emergency situation in Woodstock

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

Police respond to emergency situation in Woodstock

 

WOODSTOCK, Vermont (Tuesday, June 14, 2022) — The Vermont State Police and other law-enforcement agencies are responding to an emergency situation centered on 13 Slayton Terrace in the town of Woodstock. This is a developing incident, and the extent and precise nature of the incident are currently unknown. Members of the public should avoid the area and expect to see a significant police presence.

 

The state police PIO is en route to the location. Media members are asked to avoid calling state police barracks or dispatch centers, as call-takers are receiving emergency calls and deploying resources to the situation.

 

No additional details are available at the moment, but the state police will provide regular updates as this incident unfolds.

 

- 30 –

 

You just read:

Police respond to emergency situation in Woodstock

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.