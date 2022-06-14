STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Police respond to emergency situation in Woodstock

WOODSTOCK, Vermont (Tuesday, June 14, 2022) — The Vermont State Police and other law-enforcement agencies are responding to an emergency situation centered on 13 Slayton Terrace in the town of Woodstock. This is a developing incident, and the extent and precise nature of the incident are currently unknown. Members of the public should avoid the area and expect to see a significant police presence.

The state police PIO is en route to the location. Media members are asked to avoid calling state police barracks or dispatch centers, as call-takers are receiving emergency calls and deploying resources to the situation.

No additional details are available at the moment, but the state police will provide regular updates as this incident unfolds.

- 30 –