HOLOCAUST SURVIVORS STAND UP AGAINST DISCRIMINATORY SCHOOLS BILL

Rabbi Asher Gratt stated that “We do not believe that the British Government is seriously contemplating expelling Orthodox Jewry from the UK, yet this is the inevitable effect of this Bill.”LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LONDON , June 14, 2022 -- On Wednesday 15 June a delegation of leading rabbis will attend outside Parliament against the Schools Bill 2022, which they see as a threat to alter fundamental facets of Jewish practice.
Last Thursday (9 June 2022) 20 Holocaust survivors have signed a letter appealing to Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi to give them the freedom to continue raising their children in accordance with their sacred religious principles.
The letter is asking for changes to the Schools Bill 2022, which requires them to teach secular teachings in a manner that is in direct contradiction to their religious beliefs, thereby violating the rights of parents and their children to practise their religion.
Today, blind Holocaust survivor with tattooed arm, Hershel Herskovic (95), who was amongst 51 boys miraculously saved at the gate of the gas chambers in Auschwitz, joined the signatories who stated that they remained among "the dwindling number of survivors" and "following the Holocaust, we have no choice other than protecting our Human Rights and our existential foundations as a people". It went on to say that the Bill has brought up "haunting memories of the past", and "we are extremely concerned about our and our children's future in Great Britain". (Hershel is seen in photo signing the letter).
Under measures proposed in the new Schools Bill, educational institutions run by the Haredi (Orthodox) community would be required to teach secular subjects that are contrary to their religion. If they do not, they will ultimately be forced to close their educational institutions.
On Monday 30 May 2022 about 2,000 people attended a meeting in North London to protest against the Schools Bill which seeks to interfere in their religious life by assimilating them into the lifestyle of the majority.
Rabbi Asher Gratt, a veteran community activist, who has for the past 50 years been promoting religious and educational causes, stated that “We do not believe that Her Majesty’s Government is seriously contemplating expelling Orthodox Jewry from the United Kingdom, yet this is the inevitable effect of this Bill.
The Holocaust survivor's letter was endorsed by leading members of the Union of Orthodox Hebrew Congregations.
