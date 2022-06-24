Icarus Medical Innovations Upgrades National Headquarters
Icarus Medical Innovations have announced their relocation to a new, larger office space at 609 E Market St Suite 114 Charlottesville, VA 22902.
We have experienced massive growth in a short period of time, and had a dire need for more physical space. We are excited to see how quickly we can outgrow this new office as well.”CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA, USA, June 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Icarus Medical has moved to a 7,000 sq foot building to support the ongoing sales and innovation efforts. The space has been retrofitted to support one of the most energized work environments in central Virginia and will house the hub of operations for R&D, product innovation, manufacturing, sales, and billing to provide support for its other national locations.
— Dave Johnson, CEO & Founder
Icarus Medical is based in Charlottesville, VA, however, they serve patients all across the United States. With this expansion of team members and space, Icarus Medical will be better positioned to serve its growing customer base across the country with better outcomes and access to pain relief.
Icarus Medical Innovations’ founder and CEO Dave Johnson demonstrated his excitement about the move in a statement. “We were born in the midst of Covid right here in Charlottesville, VA. We have experienced massive growth in a short period of time, and had a dire need of more physical space. We are excited to see how quickly we can outgrow this new office as well.”
Icarus Medical offers a very unique process to yield personalized solutions for knee pain relief. With advanced customization, Icarus positions itself as an outlier in the bracing community, by truly maximizing the potential to cater to each patient’s clinical needs. As the inventor, manufacturer, and seller of the brace manufactured here in the U.S., Icarus is fully committed to ensuring maximum outcomes with each product.
“Our new headquarters represents an exciting step towards achieving our mission. It will provide the space needed to realize the potential of our vertically integrated manufacturing operations. From the first contact with the patient, to design and manufacture, and even through our patient follow-up, we can ensure the highest quality of patient care throughout the process.” – Evan Eckersley, COO
Through industry-leading research, innovation, a patient-first mindset, and state-of-the-art final products, Icarus Medical Innovations is able to tackle any issue presented and take care of each patient individually. All the while, being financially feasible, the average patient is paying $200 or less out of pocket with insurance coverage.
