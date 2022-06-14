Emerging Technology Showcase to Provide New Solutions that Reduce Cyber Threats in the Retail & Hospitality Industry
The RH-ISAC event will take place on June 29-30 in a virtual format and is open to cybersecurity professionals working in the consumer-facing sector.VIENNA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Retail & Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC) will host an Emerging Technology Showcase on June 29-30. The event will highlight cutting-edge cybersecurity technologies and demonstrate how these solutions can mitigate cyber threats in the consumer-facing sector.
The showcase will feature five sessions.
Automating Security Hygiene
More than 85% of security breaches in the enterprise are due to the human element. Cerby will demonstrate how it reduces this attack surface by automating mission-critical security tasks previously left to the end-user.
Cyber Risk Quantification
Gain visibility into security investments, drive urgency around risk mitigation, and connect the security big picture to day-to-day operations on an ongoing basis with a first-of-its-kind tool from Alfahive.
Fix the Cloud Vulnerabilities That Matter Most
Dazz will showcase a tool that allows infosec teams to discover, triage, and fix cloud vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, code flaws, and more.
Reduce Cloud Risk & Prevent Future Attacks
Learn how Wiz reimagines security in the cloud and has already helped more than 20% of the Fortune 500 build scalable and predictable workflows that accelerate secure innovation.
Quickly Stop New Fraud & Security Threats
SpecTrust‘s no-code Fraud Defense Cloud puts the power back into the hands of fraud and security teams by enabling them to detect threats in real-time and respond immediately.
“The Emerging Technology Showcase aims to help companies strengthen their security posture through the use of new technologies,” said Suzie Squier, president of the RH-ISAC. “Each tech company showcased has been recommended by RH-ISAC members and vetted by the Emerging Technology Working Group.”
The Emerging Technology Showcase is tailored for strategic leaders and cybersecurity practitioners from physical and online retailers, gaming properties, grocers, hotels, restaurants, consumer product manufacturers, or any company that handles consumer data. To learn more about the event or to register, visit rhisac.org/emergingtechshowcase
ABOUT RH-ISAC
The Retail & Hospitality Information Sharing and Analysis Center (RH-ISAC) is the trusted community for sharing sector-specific cybersecurity information and intelligence. The RH-ISAC connects information security teams at the strategic, operational, and tactical levels to work together on issues and challenges, to share practices and insights, and to benchmark among each other – all with the goal of building better security for consumer-facing industries through collaboration. RH-ISAC serves businesses including retailers, restaurants, hotels, gaming casinos, food retailers, consumer products, and other consumer-facing companies. For more information, visit www.rhisac.org.
