Joint Declaration of Agriculture Exporters

CANADA, October 6 - Today, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and the United States affirm the important role that we as major agricultural and agricultural input exporters can play to strengthen global food security. At a time when nearly one in three people around the world does not have access to adequate, affordable, and nutritious food, supply disruptions to further interrupt trade in grain, corn, cooking oil, and key agricultural inputs such as seeds, fertilizer, and refined fuels. At the same time, climate change has intensified severe weather events and made them more frequent. The resulting change in precipitation patterns around the world threatens crop yields, making farming more challenging, especially as the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic. High energy and fertilizer prices are an additional constraint, making agriculture more difficult to practice profitably and increasing world food prices for consumers, further exacerbating global food insecurity.

We, as major producers and exporters of food and other agricultural inputs affirm the need to take near-term actions with the goal of stabilizing food prices and sustainably maximizing agricultural yields. as well as building more resilient, safe, and sustainable global food systems for the future. We stand with the other over 80 countries that have endorsed the Roadmap for Global Food Security Call to Action released at the U.S.-chaired Global Food Security Ministerial Meeting held at the United Nations on May 18 and urge those countries that have not yet endorsed the Roadmap to do so.

In order to meet these goals, the aforementioned countries affirm that they plan to: