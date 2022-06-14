Submit Release
THE SPRUCE RECOGNIZES VIKING PEST CONTROL AS THE BEST PEST CONTROL COMPANY FOR SUSTAINABILITY

Popular Web Home and Garden Web Magazine Recognizes Company for Environmental Leadership

We have been focused on sustainability for many years”
— Eric Gunner, Pest Management Professional
BASKING RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viking Pest Control is delighted to have its sustainability practices recognized by The Spruce, a well-respected magazine with 30 million monthly readers.

“Viking Pest Control offers pest control solutions utilizing eco-friendly products that reduce the impact on the environment,” says Dacey Orr, writing for The Spruce on Best Pest Control Services. “Viking Pest Control offers sustainable pest control treatments and follows the NPMA guidelines to protect your property from pests.”

As an Anticimex Company, Viking Pest utilizes SMART digital technology to monitor rodent activity. Anticimex SMART rodent control is an intelligent rodent control system that monitors activity and prevents infestations in an environmentally friendly fashion. Viking also uses organic treatments without unnecessary products in keeping with its Integrated Pest Management (IPM) program.

Viking Pest Control is committed to sustainability with a variety of practices in addition to its eco-friendly products. The company is proud to be GreenPro certified. To earn GreenPro certification, recognized throughout the US and Canada, pest control services must prove that they proactively minimize harm to families and non-target animals. GreenPro certification is recognized by the EPA and the US Green Building Council.

“We have been focused on sustainability for many years,” says Pest Control Professional Eric Gunner. “For example, Viking employees frequently work from home, reducing fuel and GHG emissions; additionally, all our vehicles have systems to ensure they do not exceed the three-minute idle time. We also run a paperless office, minimizing the amount of paper used; billing is also paperless and is completely online.” Viking is also distributing reusable shopping bags to their customers to support the New Jersey ban on single-use bags.

Viking Pest Control has the solutions for any residence or business looking for a sustainable, environmentally friendly method of pest control, including SMART CITIES digital eco-friendly rodent control for your community. SMART CITIES is the most precise and sustainable rodent control system available.

The recognition Viking received by The Spruce is greatly appreciated.

