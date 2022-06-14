Press Release: Situational Report (09th June to 11th June, 2022) on COVID-19 in Samoa;

SAMOA, June 14 - The Ministry of Health in its latest COVID-19 situational report from 09th of June to 11th of June 2022, confirmed 107 positive cases, with 106 new community cases and one (1) new border case. This brings the total number of cases (community and border) to 14,422. Currently, there are eight (8) patients in managed isolation and none at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Moto’otua hospital.

Vaccination remains our best defense against severe effects of the virus. Members of the public are strongly urged to get vaccinated and / or complete their recommended doses including boosters, urgently for protection.

The Ministry continues to remind the public to wear facial masks, maintain social distance in public places, wash hands to maintain good personal hygiene to contain the spread of the virus and prevent new infections. The safety of our families and loved ones is everyone’s responsibility.

COVID-19 Situation Summary prepared by the Ministry of Health as at 2:00pm Local Time June 09th to 2:00pm June 11th, 2022 is provided in the table below: To access the detailed situational analysis report, please visit the MOH website (https://www.health.gov.ws/) or contact the phone number (6008440) for more information.