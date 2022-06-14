Couply, launches a revolutionary survey to answer the questions about what couples want in the bedroom.
1,327 respondents answer the questions: “What do couples really want in the bedroom?” and “Why are they not getting what they want?”
It’s crucial for couples to work on their sexual understanding and satisfaction together. This is why the Intimacy aspect of Couply will be life-changing for users”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Launched in 2020, the award winning app Couply, which has been downloaded more than 150,000 times, uses technology to help couples create better relationships. It does so through questions that spark discussion and research-based quizzes which lead to custom date ideas and relationship advice based on the responses.
— Dr. Tara Suwinyattichaiporn
Building on the 2 years of working with couples from around the world, Couply’s data showed a gap when it comes to understanding what couples want more of in the bedroom, how they want it and what might be stopping them from getting it.
Sex is an important factor in romantic relationships, one that couples often struggle to communicate about. But the unique nature of the app provided an opportunity to give its users a safe space to talk about sex.
The survey was conducted with a statistically relevant sample size of 1,327 respondents and the findings were phenomenal:
- 88.9% of people said they want to be more adventurous in the bedroom.
- 70.6% say Work Stress and Mental Health Issues stop them from having more sex.
- 56.8% want to feel more deeply desired by their partner.
- 72.8% are having sex one or more times a week.
Couply has already had an impact – with 30% of respondents saying that it is increasing the amount of sex they are having with their partner. The team plans to push that metric higher over the next few months. “Our vision is for Couply to become the best app for Couples. There are so many apps out there that help people get into a relationship, but so few that help people stay in a relationship,” said Tim Johnson, CEO & Co-Founder of Couply. “Our goal is to help use technology to help people create better relationships. Sex and intimacy is a topic that Couply’s couple’s have asked us to focus on, gaining this deep understanding of where our couples are at now, and then partnering with experts to help get them where they want to be is really exciting.”
To achieve their goals they will be partnering with experts like Dr. Tara Suwinyattichaiporn a professor of relational and sexual communication at California State University to help deliver a world-class experience and create more love in the world. “Sex is one of the main causes of relationship dissatisfaction in long term couples. It’s crucial for couples to work on their sexual understanding and satisfaction together. This is why the Intimacy aspect of Couply will be life-changing for users,” Dr. Suwinyattichaiporn said about the study. “Also, Couply is driven by survey data collected on the sexual attitudes and behaviors of real users. This kind of data contributes to a much more informed and effective tool in helping couples with their intimacy goals.”
One Couply respondent said of the app: “Couply helps us to prioritise our romantic relationship and gives us insight into each other that may otherwise be hard to express, which helps us move forward and open up when talking about our sex life. It is quick and easy, and opens up a side to us that make me ready for more romance and more sex!”
Couply’s has been making waves in the tech world by provoking discussion around sex and our relationships. The app was designed to help couples create long-term relationships. Communication is the biggest challenge and they hope that creating insights and innovation like this will not only be valuable to their user base, but will also help improve long-term relationships worldwide. For a deep dive into the results of the survey please click here.
Couply is the App for Couples available for iOS and Android. Couply’s vision is to use technology to help people create better relationships. It helps couples improve their relationship by building connection and understanding through personality quizzes, deep questions that spark discussion, curated date suggestions and expert articles all customized to the user’s relationship.
Couply is the #1 app for Couples on Google Play and won the prestigious Collision PITCH competition in 2021, and has been downloaded more than 150,000 times.
About Dr. Tara Suwinyattichaiporn Sex Coach and Sexual Communication Expert.
Dr. Tara is a sex and relationship expert. She's a professor of relational and sexual communication at California State University Fullerton (recieved her tenure at the age of 33), an award-winning researcher, a sex and relationship coach at luvbites.co, and the host of Luvbites by Dr. Tara podcast that focuses on sexual wellness and exploration. Her work has been featured in Cosmopolitan, Women’s Health Magazine, Insider, and other media outlets. She gave a TEDx Talk titled Become Sexually Powerful that highlights her 5,000-participant study examining predictors of sexual satisfaction, and her journey from an anxious immigrant from Thailand to a confident Sexpert. Her goal is to normalize sex talks and help people live a more passionate life and feel more sexually fulfilled through confidence and communication coaching.
