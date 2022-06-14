New Jersey Wireless Association Donates $95,000 to Charities Supporting NJ Communities and Ukraine
The New Jersey Wireless Association donated $95,000 to three New Jersey charities and a Ukrainian relief group at its Annual Charity Golf Outing in June, 2022.
Each year we select charities that are making a difference in New Jersey communities and 2022 is no different. Fortunately, this year the NJWA is able to donate more than we ever have in the past.”MANALAPAN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Jersey Wireless Association (NJWA) presented checks totaling $95,000 to three New Jersey charitable organizations and one dedicated to Ukrainian relief efforts at its 16th Annual Charity Golf Outing held at Forsgate Country Club on June 7, 2022. The NJWA donated $30,000 each to the Madonna House, the Franklin Food Bank, and SEEDS – Access Changes Everything; and $5,000 to Razom for Ukraine. To date, NJWA has donated $443,000 to charities based in New Jersey.
— Dominic Villecco, President of the NJWA’s Board of Trustees
“The NJWA is dedicated to promoting the growth and positive awareness of the wireless industry in New Jersey, and one of our primary goals is to give back to the community,” said Dominic Villecco, President of the NJWA’s Board of Trustees. “Each year we select charities that are making a difference in New Jersey communities and 2022 is no different. Fortunately, since the state of our industry and the NJWA is strong, we can distribute more funding this year than we ever have in any single year in the past.”
Among the recipients of $30,000 NJWA donations this year are the Madonna House, located in Neptune, NJ. The Madonna House is dedicated to serving infants, children, and women by providing clothing, juvenile furnishings, toys, infant formula, diapers, small household items, and other life necessities to impoverished and needy families free of charge. www.themadonnahouse.com
Also receiving a $30,000 NJWA donation is the Franklin Food Bank, which has been serving the food needs of the Somerset County community with dignity and respect since 1975. In 2019, the Franklin Food Bank launched its Client Choice Program, allowing clients to shop for what they need at times that are convenient for them. www.franklinfoodbank.org
The NJWA also donated $30,000 to SEEDS – Access Changes Everything, formerly known as New Jersey SEEDS, a nonprofit organization founded in 1992 that ensures motivated, high-achieving, low-income students have the knowledge, skills, access, and support to thrive at the nation’s finest private schools and colleges. www.seedsaccess.org
In solidarity with the New York State Wireless Association, the NJWA Board of Trustees matched the New York State Wireless Association’s $5,000 donation to Razom for Ukraine, a partner of the Ukrainian Institute of America. Razom was founded in New York City in 2013 during the Ukrainian Revolution of Dignity and focuses its attention and support on the acute needs of Ukraine and its people. www.razomforukraine.org
The NJWA is a non-profit professional organization dedicated to making the public and our elected officials aware of the positive economic and social benefits of the wireless industry. The association’s membership is comprised of wireless carriers, equipment manufacturers, infrastructure/engineering and planning professionals, environmental consultants, legal/land use firms, site acquisition professionals, contractors, tower climbers, construction companies, construction managers, and mobile app developers.
The NJWA was launched in 2005 in partnership with the Wireless Infrastructure Association’s State Wireless Association Program. The NJWA’s mission is to be a reliable and ethical leader providing a forum for the wireless industry. The NJWA is a resource for professionals to discuss issues of interest throughout the wireless industry, to become educated on matters critical to the advancement of wireless and telecommunications in New Jersey, and to provide leadership in resolving state and local issues and concerns. The NJWA supports public safety by advocating for wireless 911 system upgrade efforts and ensuring the 911 fees are 100-percent dedicated to 911 systems and operations.
Wireless communications technology has been adapted faster than any other technology. Faster than electricity, wireline telephone, radio, TV, and personal computers. There are now more mobile devices than people in the United States. More than half of all households are now “wireless only” and almost every new car has robust wireless connectivity for navigation, safety, maintenance reporting, and entertainment.
The fifth generation of wireless technology (5G) is beginning to be deployed and will bring faster broadband speeds, lower latency, and more capacity. This new technology will support smart homes, smart cities, autonomous vehicles, and the internet of things (IoT). Robotic manufacturing and remote medical monitoring and procedures will revolutionize industry and healthcare. Technology can be disruptive as it launches society into a new era. The NJWA is dedicated to fostering this transformation through education and an open dialogue with all stakeholders.
For more information about the New Jersey Wireless Association, visit www.newjerseywireless.org.
