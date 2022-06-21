Amanda Bryant Joins Leading Farm / Ag Specialty Underwriter as Operations Manager

Agribusiness Risk Underwriters announced today the addition of Amanda Bryant, ANFI in the key leadership role of Operations Manager. Agribusiness Risk Underwriters (ARU), the U.S. leader in specialty farm / ag product development, underwriting, and loss control. Accelerant offers a full-service risk exchange that supports a portfolio of carefully selected, best-in-class underwriting teams.

WINSTON SALEM, NC, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agribusiness Risk Underwriters (ARU), the U.S. leader in specialty farm / ag product development, underwriting, and loss control, announced today the addition of Amanda Bryant, ANFI in the key leadership role of Operations Manager. Bryant joins ARU’s management team during a period of rapid scale and expansion following the company’s acquisition by international carrier group Accelerant Holdings in 2021.

Bryant is an experienced specialty insurance and technology entrepreneur, having spent the last 15 years building and growing the technology-based National Flood Insurance, LLC and Viera Insurance Agency, Inc (Melbourne, FL). National Flood Insurance, LLC was named the 2021 Agency of the Year by NU Property & Casualty Magazine 360, with special recognition for the data-driven My Flood Risk and My Flood Insurance risk assessment tools developed by Bryant and her team. In addition to receiving praise for her organizational leadership, Bryant has been repeatedly sought out and recognized individually for her expertise, most recently: the National Flood Conference selected her to speak in a panel of flood insurance experts in Washington, DC, and Acquisition International Magazine’s Influential Businesswoman Awards 2022 named her as Florida’s “Best Independent Insurance Agency Director.”

“Amanda possesses a rare combination of insurance experience and expertise,” said William G. (“Will”) Johnson III, Chief Executive Officer of ARU. “Not only has Amanda demonstrated exceptional vision identifying opportunities to deliver value in the marketplace, but she has successfully built and scaled an organization into a national leader around that vision. Amanda’s entrepreneurial spirit and insurance / technology leadership expertise are ideal fits for ARU, and we are thrilled to add her to our team.”

ARU was founded in 2016 to deliver modern solutions to legacy business challenges in the farm / ag space. ARU uses fundamental scientific principles, granular weather metrics, progressive technology, and niche expertise to maintain a sustainable and profitable risk portfolio of historically-challenging farm / ag risks, all while providing a superior experience to policyholders. To accomplish this, ARU builds and distributes proprietary insurance products, invests heavily in loss prevention engineering and research, and focuses on collaborative broker and policyholder relationships, facilitating shared victories for all stakeholders. ARU supports a diverse network of retail producers, wholesalers, and carriers, providing not only traditional underwriting and loss control services, but also operational support and reinsurance capacity. https://agrisku.com

Accelerant Holdings is a technology-fueled insurance platform that empowers insurers to more effectively and confidently serve small and medium enterprises. Accelerant is rebuilding the way that underwriters share and exchange risk by aligning incentives to improve outcomes, with a focus on delivering niche insurance solutions to the SMBs that power the global economy. As the non-carrier carrier, Accelerant offers a full-service risk exchange that supports a portfolio of carefully selected, best-in-class underwriting teams. https://accelins.com/