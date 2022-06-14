Lumeo Announces New Head of Sales
Lumeo, a designer of computer vision solutions, is pleased to welcome Andrew Cianciosi to our expanding team as Head of Sales.
Andrew has a proven track record in technical sales for large enterprises and national accounts, specializing in physical security and cloud-hosted access control and CCTV solutions.
“Andrew is a seasoned veteran with over 22-years of hands-on sales and technical experience in physical security, network engineering, telecommunications, electrical, and cellular and mobile technologies. Andrew comes to Lumeo with an impressive sales background for large industry players” said Devarshi Shah, CEO, and Co-Founder, of Lumeo.“We are excited to welcome Andrew to the growing team here at Lumeo, and look forward to working together to help Lumeo scale new heights”
Andrew spent the last few years as a National Account Manager for ADT where he engaged in sales and business development for National Accounts and Enterprise customers across multiple verticals. Andrew did not just sell solutions; he designed customer-specific programs that helped clients modernize their security systems and improve lifecycle management for on-premises, cloud, and hybrid cloud solutions. Prior to ADT, Andrew served as the Director of Engineering at MSE Corporate Security (since acquired by ADT). Andrew led engineering and installation teams for national, multi-site, enterprise-wide deployments in this role. In addition, Andrew developed and strengthened new and existing customer relationships and managed national and local accounts in multiple verticals such as retail, government, data center, finance, critical infrastructure, and manufacturing.
“I am excited to join the Lumeoteam and help new clients around the country solve their problems using the power of video analytics. Lumeo offers powerful, proven technology and their growth has caught the eye of the industry,” commented Andrew. “I feel that my experience with designing and installing enterprise security systems, coupled with my know-how of working with national accounts, will help extend the reach of Lumeo beyond typical security customers.”
Mr. Shah also added, “Andrew combines technical expertise with the ability to identify the needs and the solutions for our customers. His extensive fieldwork gives Andrew a unique perspective on the infrastructure, wireless, software, and management needs of our current and prospective clients. We are anxious to start this new phase at Lumeo.”
About Lumeo
Lumeo is headquartered out of Oakland, CA, and fueled by a vision to transform how the world sees video. Lumeo is the first and only ‘no-code’ video analytic platform that empowers solution providers with the ability to create and deliver custom analytics in minutes--with no technical skills needed. Using drag-and-drop tools, pre-built analytic building blocks, ready-to-use AI models, and APIs, Lumeo lets providers instantly add AI-powered analytics to their own solution or extend existing VMS and camera installations to increase revenue and bottom line. Lumeo’s cloud-managed analytics can run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid model so you can optimize for convenience or cost. Learn more at www.lumeo.com.
