AI Is A Rising Preventive Healthcare Technologies And Services Market Trend To Improve The Accuracy And Quality Of Treatment As Per The Business Research Company's Preventive Healthcare Technologies And Services Global Market Report 2022

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the preventive healthcare technologies and services market, the use of artificial intelligence (AI) as a preventive healthcare technique is a rising trend in the preventive healthcare technologies and services market. Many medical conditions, such as identifying type 1 diabetes, indications of Alzheimer's, and predicting breast cancer and cardiovascular diseases, can be identified using advanced AI technologies. Some orthopedic spine surgery experts from Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital suggest that machine learning and AI can also predict fractures that will happen to a patient based on their history and the historic database available. Similarly, in November 2020, Medtronic, an American-Irish registered medical device company, acquired the French-based company, Medicrea, which provides AI-driven surgical planning and predictive modelling tools that help to improve the quality of spine management.



The global preventive healthcare technologies and services market size is expected to grow from $192.59 billion in 2021 to $219.76 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The global preventive healthcare technologies and services market share is expected to grow to $381.92 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.8%.

An increase in the older population pool is increasing demand for the preventive healthcare technologies and services market. Medical problems are known to increase with age. Due to this, preventing or identifying problems at an early stage can decrease the risk and intensity of the issue. According to the United Nations survey, an intergovernmental organization, there were around 703 million people aged 65 years or over in the world in 2019, and it is projected to reach around 1.5 billion in 2050. This increase in the aged population can also directly impact the preventive healthcare technologies market.

Major players in the preventive healthcare technologies and services market are Omnicell Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., McKesson Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Medtronic, Quest Diagnostics Inc., Alere, Myriad Genetics Inc., Omron Healthcare, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Healthway, Inc., Tivity Health, Dilon Technologies Inc., Novx Systems, Scripto LLC, Viatronix Inc., U-Systems Inc.

TBRC’s global preventive healthcare technologies and services growth analysis report is segmented by type into early detection and screening technologies, vaccines, chronic disease management technologies, advanced technologies to reduce errors; by application into hospitals, clinics.

North America was the largest region in the preventive healthcare technologies and services market in 2021. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global preventive healthcare services and technologies market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the preventive healthcare technologies and services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

