Matthew Poole is Fundraising For Chive Charities Through Inspiring “5 Million Steps to Freedom” Initiative
One Man’s Journey Walking The Entire Appalachian Trail To Help People with Rare Medical Conditions, Veterans, and First Responders
You can't change the world alone - you will need some help - and to truly get from your starting point to your destination takes friends, colleagues, and the good will of strangers...”MODESTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From tip to tip, the entire 2190 miles of the Appalachian Trail is estimated to be 5 million steps. It takes mental fortitude, sheer determination, and intense planning, at a minimum, prior to embarking on such a journey. Seasoned hiker and Modesto, CA local, Matthew Poole is doing exactly that as he journeys from Georgia to Maine on foot in an attempt to raise money for Chive Charities.
— William McRaven
The Appalachian Trail is a long-distance hiking trail running through six National Parks, eight National Forests, and fourteen continental states from Georgia to Maine. The Appalachian Trail incurs a total elevation gain/loss of roughly 515,000 feet and is equivalent to climbing Mount Everest 15 times.
While Matthew is, of course, not the first person to walk the entire length of the Appalachian Trail, he will be doing it while raising money for charity. He started his journey at Springer Mountain in Georgia on April 7th, also known as the southern terminus of the Appalachian Trail, and he has already made it 1400 miles! That’s over half of the way along the trail. He'll make the trek northward until he reaches Mount Katahdin in Maine.
Matthew has set a fundraising goal of $21,900 – $10 for every mile of the famed trail, and he’s made it his goal to maintain absolute transparency throughout the entire journey. “When you contribute to this fundraiser, you can be sure that 100% of your funds will go to Chive Charities,” says Matthew, who is using his own personal earnings to fund the trip. Wanting to further ensure the integrity of his mission, Poole is documenting his progress daily. Those who want to keep track as he walks the daunting 5 million steps of the trail can follow his digital diary on Hiker Feed at https://hikerfeed.com/hiker/mattontrail.
About Chive Charities
Chive Charities is a 501(c)3 organization that awards grants to United States veterans, essential emergency workers, and individuals living with disabilities, to offset costs such as critical medical treatments. In addition to being an advocate for a cause that is close to his heart, Poole wants to bring attention to the realistic goals behind their mission. "They have not set out to make the world perfect because they know that perfect is not possible. What they want to do is make the world 10% happier, an attainable goal," says Poole. "Let’s strive for that 10% happier that we can actually attain, and together take 5 Million Steps to Freedom."
For those interested in learning more about Chive Charities or donating to the cause, please visit: https://chivecharities.org/promos/five-million-steps.
You can also follow along on Matthew's instagram @MattOnTrail
For business or interview inquiries, reach Matthew by email at matt.poole@live.com.
Matthew Poole
5 Million Steps to Freedom
+1 209-484-0214
