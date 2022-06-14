Mr Beef and Pizza of Forest Park Celebrates Its Grand Opening
Mr Beef and Pizza of Forest Park at 123 Harlem Ave, is officially opening its doors on Sunday, June 26th. Grand opening includes a car show and ribbon cutting.FOREST PARK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr Beef and Pizza of Forest Park is opening officially its doors on Sunday, June 26th and joins a wonderful community of residents, businesses, and visitors. The community is invited to celebrate our grand opening and experience our world class service along with some of Chicagoland’s most iconic food choices. The event will start at 12pm at 123 Harlem Ave in Forest Park with our special guest, Mayor Rory Hoskins, cutting the ribbon at 3pm.
The grand opening includes music and a car show with old school classics, hot rods and exotic cars welcome to attend.
Mr Beef and Pizza of Forest Park is the second location of Mr Beef and Pizza on North Harlem in Chicago. Established in 1979, Mr Beef and Pizza, has served countless generations of Chicagoans and visitors its unique Italian Beef recipe and World Class Pizza. In recent years, Mr Beef and Pizza has enhanced its menu with its Chicago style hot dogs, juicy burgers, BBQ rib tips, hand sliced gyros and fresh cut salads. The versatility of Mr Beef’s menu is also blended with a unique collection of soft served ice cream and milkshakes making its signature flavor, the Oreo Red Velvet milkshake, one of the most famous milkshakes in the region.
Nick Kollias
Mr Beef and Pizza of Forest Park
n.kollias@icloud.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook